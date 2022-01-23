Queen Elizabeth Arrives in Sandringham to Mark Anniversary of Father's Death and Her Accession to the Throne

Queen Elizabeth II attends the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd at The Senedd on October 14, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales.

After months at Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth is heading to Sandringham to honor a tradition.

The monarch, 95, flew to Sandringham by helicopter on Sunday.

The Queen typically stays at her estate in Norfolk starting in late December, when the royal family comes together to celebrate Christmas. However, the Queen decided to spend the holiday at Windsor Castle accompanied by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the U.K.

Queen Elizabeth traditionally stays at Sandringham until after Feb. 6, the anniversary of the day her father King George VI died and she became monarch.

Known as Accession Day, the Queen normally spends it in quiet, somber reflection at Sandringham House, as it marks the death of her beloved father as much as the day that her life changed forever. Around the time, she often takes part in a low-key engagement close to her estate in Norfolk.

This February marks the 70th anniversary of her accession, which will be celebrated with Platinum Jubilee celebrations through June.

Queen Elizabeth has remained largely out of the public eye in recent months amid a series of health setbacks. She was seen walking with a cane for the first time since 2003 this past October. Shortly thereafter, it was reported she had been advised to give up horse riding and martinis, and she was hospitalized overnight on Oct. 20 for undisclosed "preliminary investigations." On Oct. 29, the Queen was advised to extend her rest period and only "to undertake light, desk-based duties."