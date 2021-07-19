Queen Elizabeth Makes Quiet Weekend Visit to One of Late Husband Prince Philip's Favorite Places
Queen Elizabeth took a weekend trip to visit where her late husband Prince Philip spent much of his final years.
The monarch, 95, left Windsor Castle on Friday and made an unannounced visit to her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where the royal family traditionally spends the Christmas holiday. The horse-loving Queen was spotted driving around Wood Farm with her friend and horse racing manager John Warren.
Prince Philip, who died in April at age 99, spent much of his time at a five-bedroom Wood Farm home after retiring from royal duties in 2017. While the Queen remained largely at Buckingham Palace in London continuing her duties, her husband enjoyed life in the country with activities like carriage driving and painting.
"It is certainly true that Wood Farm is the one royal home where the Queen feels she can escape from the pressures of monarchy and being under the spotlight," Richard Kay previously wrote of the residence in The Daily Mail. "There are far fewer of the rituals that govern her life: Philip has seen to that. The staff, for example, do not always have to wear royal livery — and it is the one residence where the Queen is likely to be seen in the kitchen."
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip began isolating together at Windsor Castle starting in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. During 2020, the couple visited Sandringham in September after spending their summer break at Balmoral in Scotland.
Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle, with his funeral taking place on the castle grounds at St. George's Chapel, where he is buried.
Although Queen Elizabeth's primary royal residence is Buckingham Palace, she has continued to work from Windsor Castle this year with only select visits to London.