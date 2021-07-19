Queen Elizabeth Makes Quiet Weekend Visit to One of Late Husband Prince Philip's Favorite Places

Prince Philip, who died in April at age 99, spent much of his time at a five-bedroom Wood Farm home after retiring from royal duties in 2017. While the Queen remained largely at Buckingham Palace in London continuing her duties, her husband enjoyed life in the country with activities like carriage driving and painting.

"It is certainly true that Wood Farm is the one royal home where the Queen feels she can escape from the pressures of monarchy and being under the spotlight," Richard Kay previously wrote of the residence in The Daily Mail. "There are far fewer of the rituals that govern her life: Philip has seen to that. The staff, for example, do not always have to wear royal livery — and it is the one residence where the Queen is likely to be seen in the kitchen."