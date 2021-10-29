Queen Elizabeth Meets 'Mechanically' with Poetry Prize Winner After Canceling Scotland Trip

The 95-year-old monarch spent a night in the hospital last week, but she has resumed light duties

Despite recent health scares, Queen Elizabeth brought her sense of humor during a video call.

The 95-year-old monarch met with the 2020 winner of The Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry, David Constantine, over video call from Windsor Castle on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm very glad to have the chance to see you, if only mechanically, this morning," the Queen said with a smile.

Constantine accepted the medal, a prize dating back to 1933 in the reign of King George V, at Buckingham Palace from the Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, who chairs the Poetry Medal Committee.

"I don't know what you do with it — do you put it in a cupboard? the Queen quipped.

"Somewhere safe, yes," Constantine replied, adding that he would show it to his children and grandchildren who were gathered at his home.

"Ah, right," the Queen said. "Well, that will be nice. Well, it is rather a nice medal, isn't it?"

The next day, it was revealed that the monarch had stayed overnight in the hospital.

"Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today and remains in good spirits," the palace said in a statement the following day.

Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty

The monarch resumed her royals duties on Tuesday morning with a virtual audience from her home in Windsor. However, the palace announced later that day she will not attend the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference next week.

"Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the Evening Reception of COP26 on Monday, 1st November," read the statement.