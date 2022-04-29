Queen Elizabeth Returns to Virtual Audiences Following Cheery In-Person Engagement

After spending her 96th birthday at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth is back to work at Windsor Castle

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in residence at Windsor Castle, appears on a screen via videolink during a virtual audience to receive Dr. Emmanuel Mallia, High Commissioner for the Republic of Malta, and his wife Elena Codruta, at Buckingham Palace in London on April 29, 2022.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in residence at Windsor Castle, appears on a screen via videolink during a virtual audience to receive Dr. Emmanuel Mallia, High Commissioner for the Republic of Malta, and his wife Elena Codruta, at Buckingham Palace in London on April 29, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth is back on the screen.

After celebrating her 96th birthday at her Sandringham estate last week, the monarch returned to work at Windsor Castle this week. On Friday, she conducted two virtual audiences with Dr. Emmanuel Mallia, High Commissioner for the Republic of Malta, and his wife Elena Codruta as well as Johnston Busingye, High Commissioner for the Republic of Rwanda, and his wife Phoebe Murerwa.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Busingye and Murerwa rode in royal style to the engagement. In a video shared to Twitter by the High Commission for the Republic of Rwanda's page, the couple climbed into a horse-drawn carriage to take them from Rwanda House in London to Buckingham Palace.

Through the video chat, the Queen was able to greet her audience — and get a glimpse of her London residence of Buckingham Palace, where her guests were being hosted.

On Thursday, the Queen had her first in-person engagement since returning to Windsor Castle when she welcomed Switzerland's President Ignazio Cassis and his wife Paola Cassis.

Although the Queen has been using a walking cane for several months, she appeared to go without it for Thursday's audience. Wearing a blue patterned dress and her signature three-strand pearl necklace, the Queen was all smiles as she shook hands and posed for photos with her guests.

Although the Queen has been absent from a number of events in recent months due to health setbacks and mobility issues, the monarch stepped out on March 29 to attend a Service of Thanksgiving honoring Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth II, in residence at Windsor Castle, appears on a screen via videolink, during a virtual audience to receive Johnston Busingye, High Commissioner for the Republic of Rwanda, and his wife Phoebe Murerwa, at Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth | Credit: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP/Getty

Her latest visit to Sandringham in Norfolk, about 110 miles north of London, coincided with her birthday on April 21.

The residence — where the royal family traditionally gathers for Christmas — is full of reminders of her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at age 99. The Duke of Edinburgh spent much of his time at the cozy five-bedroom Wood Farm home on the Sandringham estate, which was modified in recent years to make it easier for him to get around, after he retired from public life in Aug. 2017. While the Queen remained largely at Buckingham Palace in London continuing her royal duties, her husband enjoyed life in the country with activities like carriage driving and painting.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R), in residence at Windsor Castle, appears on a screen via videolink during a virtual audience to receive Dr. Emmanuel Mallia, High Commissioner for the Republic of Malta, and his wife Elena Codruta, at Buckingham Palace in London on April 29, 2022. Queen Elizabeth | Credit: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP/Getty