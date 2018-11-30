Queen Elizabeth doesn’t need mirrors in her royal residences – there are already plenty of images in her likeness!

The 92-year-old monarch was shown a new portrait of herself on Thursday, commissioned by the Royal Air Force Regiment – of which she is Air Commodore in Chief – to celebrate its 75th anniversary. She was accompanied by artist Stuart Brown as well as members of the RAF for the viewing in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

The Queen is depicted sitting at her desk while wearing a light blue dress adorned with a brooch presented to her by the RAF Regiment, which shows the Astral Crown and crossed Lee Enfield rifles.

Queen Elizabeth Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

While viewing a painting of yourself would be an odd experience for most, this is hardly the first time the Queen has viewed an art piece in which she stars. In October, she unveiled a new portrait of herself while visiting the Royal Air Force Club for the organization’s 100th anniversary.

Painted by artist Ben Sullivan, the portrait features the Queen sitting in a drawing room in Windsor Castle, wearing a light blue dress and pearls, with her trusty black Launer London handbag sitting beside her on the floor.

Queen Elizabeth HEATHCLIFF O'MALLEY/AFP/Getty

Just one day before the Queen saw the portrait, a new oil painting of her went on display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland. The piece, by artist Nicky Philipps, shows the monarch standing tall in the ceremonial robes and collar of the Order of the Thistle, the highest order of chivalry in Scotland of which the Queen of Sovereign of the Order.

The new painting, commissioned by The Royal Collection Trust to enhance the visitor experience at the palace, is on display in the Royal Dining Room alongside a portrait of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, created by Sir William Oliphant Hutchison in 1967. The royal family still uses the room for entertaining.

Philipps, who has painted the Queen before as well as Prince William and Prince Harry, said of painting the monarch, “It’s nerve-wracking, but it is enormous fun, and it’s a fantastic honor to be asked to do it.”