The monarch was joined by daughter Princess Anne for a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth Steps Out in Public with a Cane for the First Time in 17 Years

Queen Elizabeth had some extra support from a cane while attending an event at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen, 95, was joined by her daughter Princess Anne, 71, to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion on Tuesday. The monarch used a walking stick for the first time in public since 2003, when she used a cane while she was recovering from a knee surgery.

Last week, the Queen was without a cane as she teamed up with her youngest son, Prince Edward, outside Buckingham Palace to officially launch the Queen's Baton Relay ahead of the the XXII Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next summer.

Princess Anne dressed in a purple ensemble for Tuesday's outing, while Queen Elizabeth wore a blue jacket with matching wide-brimmed hat. She accessorized with Queen Mary's Russian Brooch, which features a sugarloaf cabochon sapphire. The brooch was given from Empress Marie Feodorovna to Queen Mary as a wedding gift in 1893, and the Queen inherited it from her grandmother in 1953.

The Westminster Abbey service highlighted the enduring legacy of the Royal British Legion, the U.K.'s biggest Armed Forces Charity, since its creation in the aftermath of the First World War. The Queen serves as Head of the Armed Forces.

The Queen and Princess Anne, who gave a reading, joined serving military personnel, veterans and volunteers at Westminster Abbey. An anthem, originally commissioned for the 75th anniversary of VE Day, was also sung publicly for the first time.

