Queen Elizabeth Underwent Surgery Last Month — and It Explains Why She’s Been Wearing Sunglasses

Queen Elizabeth is stocking up on shades for a reason.

The monarch, who has been spotted wearing sunglasses recently, has been recovering from cataract surgery, Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday.

“I can confirm that The Queen successfully underwent a short, planned procedure to treat a cataract last month,” a palace spokesperson said.

Cataract surgery is performed to treat cataracts, which can cause blurry vision and increase the glare from lights. The procedure, which is common and generally safe, is typically performed by an ophthalmologist on an outpatient basis.

Queen Elizabeth on May 31 PA Images/Sipa USA

Colors may seem brighter after surgery because the patient is looking through a new, clear lens, which is likely why the Queen has been sporting a rare pair of shades.

The surgery hasn’t slowed the Monarch down in the least, but it does explain her new look. The Queen has been wearing dark sunglasses during recent events, including two garden parties at Buckingham Palace last month.

Queen Elizabeth on May 15 REX/Shutterstock

The royal is rarely seen wearing sunglasses at events, as it hides her eyes when she’s greeting guests, but it proved the perfect accessory to assist with her recovery from cataract surgery.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

