Former Lady-in-Waiting Recalls Queen Elizabeth's Ultimate Act of Kindness: 'Her Goodness Shines'

Queen Elizabeth's legacy lives on.

Lady Angela Oswald, a former lady-in-waiting to the Queen Mother, exclusively spoke with PEOPLE following the death of Queen Elizabeth, sharing a story about an enduring kindness the late monarch paid her family.

The courtier's late husband, Sir Michael Oswald, faithfully served as the Queen's horse racing advisor and manager of Royal Studs from 1970 to 1999, but continued as jumps advisor and racing manager to the Queen Mother. Becoming close friends, Queen Elizabeth and Sir Michael were often pictured together at the track, laughing or intently following from the royal box.

In the 2020 New Year Honours list, the equine expert was appointed Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order for his years of service.

Upon the Queen Mother's death in 2002, the Queen appointed Sir Michael her national hunt adviser. Sir Michael died in April 2021 (the very day of Prince Philip's funeral) after struggling with dementia towards the end of his life. Though the Queen brought in someone else to run her hunt racing horses, Lady Angela tells PEOPLE that Her Majesty "allowed Michael to think that he was running her horses just as long as his mind worked at all — she didn't make Michael retire."

"It was extraordinarily kind," she says of the gesture. "She explained after he died that it was because their friendship had gone back for 50 years."

Remembering the Queen with love, Lady Angela says that "her goodness shines out of her," and said the private kindness was one of many she carried out behind the scenes.

Looking back on her own service to the crown as a lady-in-waiting, Angela added that she never previously realized "the amount of mail that arrives" from people asking for help — which senior royals are able to address through their patronages.

"If there is someone in trouble you can usually find someone who can help — and it doesn't get in the press because it is done quietly behind the scenes," she says.

Looking ahead to the next royal era, the former courtier says that King Charles III is much like his maternal grandmother, who he was famously close to.

"He is so like the Queen Mother in his thoughtfulness about people… He doesn't do it with the fanfare of trumpets," she explains.

In one emotional anecdote, Lady Angela says that Charles, 73, once visited a man who had cancer and sat beside his bed as the man nonchalantly took a phone call.

"Most of us would say, 'Can I call you back?' but the prince sat there, later explaining, 'I didn't know whether it was more polite to stay and listen to the conversation or whether to get up and leave and give them the privacy,' " she says. "That's the sort of person he is… a people person."

The new King acceded to the throne following the death of his mother, who "peacefully" died at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in, Scotland, on September 8, after her doctors announced they were "concerned" for her health.

Lady Angela adds that she believes the monarch "would have been very comfortable" to live out her last days at her beloved Balmoral.

Stepping up into his new role as sovereign, King Charles has been at the helm of funeral events for Queen Elizabeth. A state funeral for the history-making monarch is set for September 19.