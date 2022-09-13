Former Lady-in-Waiting Recalls Queen Elizabeth's Ultimate Act of Kindness: 'Her Goodness Shines'

Lady Angela Oswald tells PEOPLE the Queen went above and beyond for her husband, Sir Michael Oswald, who served as the monarch's top horse racing advisor for nearly 30 years

By Simon Perry
and
Janine Henni
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families.

Published on September 13, 2022 04:35 PM
Queen Elizabeth II and Sir Michael Oswald attend the QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse on October 18, 2014 in Ascot, England.
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Queen Elizabeth's legacy lives on.

Lady Angela Oswald, a former lady-in-waiting to the Queen Mother, exclusively spoke with PEOPLE following the death of Queen Elizabeth, sharing a story about an enduring kindness the late monarch paid her family.

The courtier's late husband, Sir Michael Oswald, faithfully served as the Queen's horse racing advisor and manager of Royal Studs from 1970 to 1999, but continued as jumps advisor and racing manager to the Queen Mother. Becoming close friends, Queen Elizabeth and Sir Michael were often pictured together at the track, laughing or intently following from the royal box.

In the 2020 New Year Honours list, the equine expert was appointed Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order for his years of service.

Sir Michael Oswald and <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
Queen Elizabeth and Sir Michael Oswald. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Upon the Queen Mother's death in 2002, the Queen appointed Sir Michael her national hunt adviser. Sir Michael died in April 2021 (the very day of Prince Philip's funeral) after struggling with dementia towards the end of his life. Though the Queen brought in someone else to run her hunt racing horses, Lady Angela tells PEOPLE that Her Majesty "allowed Michael to think that he was running her horses just as long as his mind worked at all — she didn't make Michael retire."

"It was extraordinarily kind," she says of the gesture. "She explained after he died that it was because their friendship had gone back for 50 years."

Remembering the Queen with love, Lady Angela says that "her goodness shines out of her," and said the private kindness was one of many she carried out behind the scenes.

Sir Michael Oswald and <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
Sir Michael Oswald and Queen Elizabeth. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Looking back on her own service to the crown as a lady-in-waiting, Angela added that she never previously realized "the amount of mail that arrives" from people asking for help — which senior royals are able to address through their patronages.

"If there is someone in trouble you can usually find someone who can help — and it doesn't get in the press because it is done quietly behind the scenes," she says.

Looking ahead to the next royal era, the former courtier says that King Charles III is much like his maternal grandmother, who he was famously close to.

"He is so like the Queen Mother in his thoughtfulness about people… He doesn't do it with the fanfare of trumpets," she explains.

Lady Angela Oswald, the Queen Mother's Lady-in-Waiting, British Royal <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> The Queen Mother (1900-2002), and British Royal Prince Andrew and an unspecified woman sitting with a crowd of spectators in the background at the Badminton Horse Trials, held in the grounds of Badminton House, Badminton, Gloucestershire, England, April 1979.
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

In one emotional anecdote, Lady Angela says that Charles, 73, once visited a man who had cancer and sat beside his bed as the man nonchalantly took a phone call.

"Most of us would say, 'Can I call you back?' but the prince sat there, later explaining, 'I didn't know whether it was more polite to stay and listen to the conversation or whether to get up and leave and give them the privacy,' " she says. "That's the sort of person he is… a people person."

The new King acceded to the throne following the death of his mother, who "peacefully" died at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in, Scotland, on September 8, after her doctors announced they were "concerned" for her health.

King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort greet the crowd upon their arrival Buckingham Palace
King Charles III. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Lady Angela adds that she believes the monarch "would have been very comfortable" to live out her last days at her beloved Balmoral.

Stepping up into his new role as sovereign, King Charles has been at the helm of funeral events for Queen Elizabeth. A state funeral for the history-making monarch is set for September 19.

