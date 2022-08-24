Queen Elizabeth Wishes Ukraine a Happy Independence Day amid 'Most Challenging Year'

Queen Elizabeth is thinking of Ukraine.

The 96-year-old monarch wished the Eastern European country well on their Independence Day Wednesday, over three decades since the nation broke from the Soviet Union in 1991.

"On their 31st anniversary of Independence, Her Majesty The Queen congratulates Ukrainians," the British Embassy Kyiv wrote on Twitter, quoting the two following messages as an "address to the President of Ukraine."

According to the embassy, Queen Elizabeth said, "It gives me great pleasure to send Your Excellency and the people of Ukraine my warmest greetings on the celebration of your Independence Day.

"In this most challenging year, I hope that today will be a time for the Ukrainian people, both in Ukraine and around the world, to celebrate their culture, history and identity," she continued. "May we look to better times in the future," she said, signing off on a personal note as "Elizabeth R."

Queen Elizabeth. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

The monarch has previously shared support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. In March, the Disasters Emergency Committee announced she made a "generous donation" to its Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Like the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all backed Ukraine in the war. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they stood with Ukraine in a statement to their joint @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account in March, echoing similar sentiments Prince Harry and Meghan shared to their Archewell site days before.

Also in March, Charles and Camilla had an emotional meeting with Ukrainians in London. The duchess, 75, appeared tearful, but comforted the wife of Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.K. Vadym Prystaiko, hugging her and telling her, "We are praying for you."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Charles. ALEX MICSIK/AGERPRES FOTO/AFP via Getty

Two months later, the Prince of Wales, 73, made a surprise trip to Bucharest, Romania, to see firsthand the efforts being made for the refugees who crossed the border from neighboring Ukraine.

Ahead of the Independence Day holiday this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials urged against celebrations in the country's capital, Kyiv, and second-largest city, Kharkiv, CNN reported.

"We must all be aware that this week Russia could try to do something particularly ugly, something particularly vicious," the president said in a video message, per CNN.

The city military administration in Kyiv banned all big gatherings between Monday and Thursday. "It is forbidden to hold mass events, peaceful meetings, rallies and other events related to a large gathering of people," the administration said, per the network.

Russia first launched the military attack on Ukraine on the morning of Feb. 24, six months since Wednesday.

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.