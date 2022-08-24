Queen Elizabeth Wishes Ukraine a Happy Independence Day amid 'Most Challenging Year'

"I hope that today will be a time for the Ukrainian people, both in Ukraine and around the world, to celebrate their culture, history and identity," the Queen said

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Morning Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, working across the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. She previously worked as a reporter in a major national newsroom, covering every headline from viral local news to royal weddings.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2022 03:03 PM
Queen Elizabeth II
Photo: Andrew Milligan/Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth is thinking of Ukraine.

The 96-year-old monarch wished the Eastern European country well on their Independence Day Wednesday, over three decades since the nation broke from the Soviet Union in 1991.

"On their 31st anniversary of Independence, Her Majesty The Queen congratulates Ukrainians," the British Embassy Kyiv wrote on Twitter, quoting the two following messages as an "address to the President of Ukraine."

According to the embassy, Queen Elizabeth said, "It gives me great pleasure to send Your Excellency and the people of Ukraine my warmest greetings on the celebration of your Independence Day.

"In this most challenging year, I hope that today will be a time for the Ukrainian people, both in Ukraine and around the world, to celebrate their culture, history and identity," she continued. "May we look to better times in the future," she said, signing off on a personal note as "Elizabeth R."

royals rollout
Queen Elizabeth. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

The monarch has previously shared support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. In March, the Disasters Emergency Committee announced she made a "generous donation" to its Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Like the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have all backed Ukraine in the war. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they stood with Ukraine in a statement to their joint @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account in March, echoing similar sentiments Prince Harry and Meghan shared to their Archewell site days before.

Also in March, Charles and Camilla had an emotional meeting with Ukrainians in London. The duchess, 75, appeared tearful, but comforted the wife of Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.K. Vadym Prystaiko, hugging her and telling her, "We are praying for you."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">prince charles</a>
Prince Charles. ALEX MICSIK/AGERPRES FOTO/AFP via Getty

Two months later, the Prince of Wales, 73, made a surprise trip to Bucharest, Romania, to see firsthand the efforts being made for the refugees who crossed the border from neighboring Ukraine.

Ahead of the Independence Day holiday this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials urged against celebrations in the country's capital, Kyiv, and second-largest city, Kharkiv, CNN reported.

"We must all be aware that this week Russia could try to do something particularly ugly, something particularly vicious," the president said in a video message, per CNN.

The city military administration in Kyiv banned all big gatherings between Monday and Thursday. "It is forbidden to hold mass events, peaceful meetings, rallies and other events related to a large gathering of people," the administration said, per the network.

Russia first launched the military attack on Ukraine on the morning of Feb. 24, six months since Wednesday.

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.

Related Articles
US embassy building in Kyiv
U.S. Embassy in Ukraine Urges Americans to Leave Country Immediately: 'Conditions May Deteriorate'
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton and Prince William Wish Meghan Markle a Happy 41st Birthday
KYIV, UKRAINE - 2022/05/17: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his wife Olena attend the farewell ceremony of former President Leonid Kravchuk. Ukrainian officials bid farewell to the former President of Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, in the "Ukrainian House," located in the European Square in Kyiv. The farewell ceremony was held before Kravchuck was buried in Baykovo Cemetery. Kravchuk was the first president of independent Ukraine after gaining its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. (Photo by Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Wife Olena Is 'Stronger Than She Thought She Was' amid War in Ukraine
royals rollout
Queen Elizabeth Makes 'Generous Donation' to Aid Ukrainians Amid Russia's Invasion
prince charles
Prince Charles Makes Surprise Trip to Romania to Meet Ukrainian Refugees
Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit a church service at the Ukrainian Cathedral
Prince Charles and Camilla Show Their Support for Ukraine with Visit to Ukrainian Cathedral
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out on the Queen's Birthday for Joint Outing in Support of Ukraine
The Royal Family Attend The Commonwealth Day Westminster Abbey Service
How Kate Middleton's Jewelry Choices for Commonwealth Day Sent a Message of Support to Ukraine
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and First Lady Olena Zelenska
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy Thanks Prince William and Kate Middleton for Their Support
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Emotional Visit to Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit The Foundling Museum
Prince William and Kate Middleton Say They 'Stand' with 'All of Ukraine's People' amid War in the Country
Prince Michael of Kent
Queen Elizabeth's Cousin Prince Michael of Kent Returns Russian Honor Amid Invasion of Ukraine
Olena Zelenska
First Lady of Ukraine Opens Up About War in Exclusive Robin Roberts Interview: 'Don't Get Used to Our Pain'
Jill Biden
First Lady Jill Biden Will Spend Mother's Day with Displaced Ukrainian Families
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
Prince Charles Condemns the Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Shares 'Solidarity' with Resistors
US First lady Jill Biden (L) offers flowers to Ukraine President wife Olena Zelenska, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod on May 8, 2022, during an unannounced visit of Jill Biden to Ukraine on the sidelines of an official trip in nearby Slovakia. (Photo by Susan Walsh / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Jill Biden Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine and Greets Its First Lady on Mother's Day: 'This War Has to Stop'