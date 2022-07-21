Queen Elizabeth Heads to Scotland for Her Annual Summer Holiday at Balmoral Castle

But while Balmoral Castle is open to visitors until August 2, the Queen will likely stay elsewhere on the estate

Queen Elizabeth is returning to one of her favorite places: the Scottish Highlands!

The monarch, 96, was spotted leaving her royal residence of Windsor Castle on Thursday to travel to her Balmoral estate in Scotland, where she traditionally retreats in the late summer months. She wore a floral patterned dress as well as her go-to three-stand pearl necklace and tinted glasses for the car ride.

Since Balmoral Castle is open to the public until August 2 this year, the Queen will likely spend the next couple weeks staying elsewhere on the estate before officially moving in — likely her private Scottish country home Craigowan Lodge, located about a mile away from the castle.

Balmoral Castle Balmoral Castle | Credit: Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty

Last year, the Queen took part in the traditional ceremonial welcome as she moved into Balmoral Castle for the remainder of the summer. She participated in an inspection of the Balaklava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates at Balmoral — and came face-to-face again with their mascot, a Shetland Pony named Cruachan IV.

In years past, Cruachan IV has been known not to be on his best behavior around Queen Elizabeth. In 2018, the pony relieved himself during the ceremony, causing the Queen to turn away and shield her nose from the smell with her hand. And the previous year, Cruachan tried to take a nibble of a bouquet of flowers being held by the Queen.

The horse-loving royal has even quipped, "Here we are again," upon seeing the mascot.

Queen Elizabeth traveled to Balmoral in May ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking her historic 70 years on the throne. A royal source told PEOPLE that the brief visit would help the Queen pace herself ahead of the four-day weekend of festivities.

For more than 150 years, the Scottish castle has served as a private retreat for the British royal family. Over the next few weeks, the Queen's relatives will likely come for visits and entertain friends, hold dances, picnic and go on shooting parties — all the while battling the nibbling little flies that stalk the heather-covered mountain sides.

Prince Charles and Princess Anne Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles | Credit: Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty

Although it's a vacation, it's not all play for the monarch while she's away in the Scottish Highlands. She does continue to work, reading her diplomatic papers in the famous "red boxes" that are delivered daily. She also normally continues to hold audiences and undertake some public engagements.