Queen Elizabeth Expertly Touches Up Her Pink Lipstick (Without a Mirror!) Mid-Performance
Queen Elizabeth knows there's always time for a beauty break.
The monarch, 96, stepped out on Sunday night for a performance celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, at the Windsor Horse Show. She wore a blue dress covered with a long shawl along with her go-to beauty look: pink lipstick.
At one point during the "A Gallop Through History" performance, the Queen reached into her signature handbag and pulled out her lipstick, casually reapplying the color — no mirror required — for a quick touch up.
But this is hardly a new move — Queen Elizabeth has been spotted through the years taking a lipstick from her handbag and reapplying after dinner or before leaving an event, despite the grandeur of the occasion.
The Queen has been sporting bright pink lipstick recently, even for casual outings. On Friday, the monarch made a surprise appearance at the Windsor Horse Show and watched from her Range Rover as her horse Balmoral Leia took first place — and her cheerful smile was highlighted by pink lipstick.
And last month, she went for a drive around her Sandringham estate on her birthday also sporting a bold shade of lipstick.
While we don't know Queen Elizabeth's exact shade, we do know that her beauty stash includes Elizabeth Arden, a brand that has held a Royal Warrant for nearly 60 years, in part thanks to a close partnership with the monarch's senior dresser and in-house designer Angela Kelly. She's reportedly a fan of their Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick, which comes in seven shades.
The makeup might also be from Clarins, which also has a Royal Warrant. The monarch is said to have commissioned the French beauty company to create a bespoke red lipstick for her to wear on her Coronation Day in 1953 — and it needed to have staying power, as the ceremony alone was three hours long!