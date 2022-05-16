Queen Elizabeth Expertly Touches Up Her Pink Lipstick (Without a Mirror!) Mid-Performance

The Queen was sporting her go-to beauty look at a Windsor Horse Show performance celebrating her Platinum Jubilee
By Stephanie Petit May 16, 2022 11:30 AM
Queen Elizabeth
| Credit: James Whatling/MEGA

Queen Elizabeth knows there's always time for a beauty break.

The monarch, 96, stepped out on Sunday night for a performance celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, at the Windsor Horse Show. She wore a blue dress covered with a long shawl along with her go-to beauty look: pink lipstick.

At one point during the "A Gallop Through History" performance, the Queen reached into her signature handbag and pulled out her lipstick, casually reapplying the color — no mirror required — for a quick touch up.

But this is hardly a new move — Queen Elizabeth has been spotted through the years taking a lipstick from her handbag and reapplying after dinner or before leaving an event, despite the grandeur of the occasion.

Queen Elizabeth
| Credit: David Levenson/Getty

The Queen has been sporting bright pink lipstick recently, even for casual outings. On Friday, the monarch made a surprise appearance at the Windsor Horse Show and watched from her Range Rover as her horse Balmoral Leia took first place — and her cheerful smile was highlighted by pink lipstick.

And last month, she went for a drive around her Sandringham estate on her birthday also sporting a bold shade of lipstick.

Queen Elizabeth
| Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

While we don't know Queen Elizabeth's exact shade, we do know that her beauty stash includes Elizabeth Arden, a brand that has held a Royal Warrant for nearly 60 years, in part thanks to a close partnership with the monarch's senior dresser and in-house designer Angela Kelly. She's reportedly a fan of their Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick, which comes in seven shades.

The makeup might also be from Clarins, which also has a Royal Warrant. The monarch is said to have commissioned the French beauty company to create a bespoke red lipstick for her to wear on her Coronation Day in 1953 — and it needed to have staying power, as the ceremony alone was three hours long!

