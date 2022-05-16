Queen Elizabeth Expertly Touches Up Her Pink Lipstick (Without a Mirror!) Mid-Performance

The Queen was sporting her go-to beauty look at a Windsor Horse Show performance celebrating her Platinum Jubilee

The Queen applies her lipstick as she watches the Platinum Jubilee Celebration at The Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth knows there's always time for a beauty break.

The monarch, 96, stepped out on Sunday night for a performance celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, at the Windsor Horse Show. She wore a blue dress covered with a long shawl along with her go-to beauty look: pink lipstick.

At one point during the "A Gallop Through History" performance, the Queen reached into her signature handbag and pulled out her lipstick, casually reapplying the color — no mirror required — for a quick touch up.

But this is hardly a new move — Queen Elizabeth has been spotted through the years taking a lipstick from her handbag and reapplying after dinner or before leaving an event, despite the grandeur of the occasion.

Queen Elizabeth II putting on lipstick Queen Elizabeth | Credit: David Levenson/Getty

The Queen has been sporting bright pink lipstick recently, even for casual outings. On Friday, the monarch made a surprise appearance at the Windsor Horse Show and watched from her Range Rover as her horse Balmoral Leia took first place — and her cheerful smile was highlighted by pink lipstick.

And last month, she went for a drive around her Sandringham estate on her birthday also sporting a bold shade of lipstick.

Queen Elizabeth II watches the horses from her Range Rover at The Royal Windsor Horse Show Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

While we don't know Queen Elizabeth's exact shade, we do know that her beauty stash includes Elizabeth Arden, a brand that has held a Royal Warrant for nearly 60 years, in part thanks to a close partnership with the monarch's senior dresser and in-house designer Angela Kelly. She's reportedly a fan of their Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick, which comes in seven shades.