It is never too late to have a modern makeover — even at age 93!

Queen Elizabeth, who has been taken part in hunting and shooting all her life, is turning her back on fur.

From now on, in new designs and outfits, the monarch will wear only fake fur. The revelation comes in a book by her longtime dresser Angela Kelly, The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe.

“If Her Majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onwards fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm,” Kelly writes.

Image zoom Pool Photograph/Corbis/Getty

Officials at Buckingham Palace have confirmed the move for all new outfits as they are created, but point out that she may still be seen in fur in older items from her wardrobe. (Some historical ceremonial robes, for example, are fur-trimmed.)

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth in 2016. Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty

Intriguingly, Kelly’s book says that some changes are already being made — she writes about an off-white tweed coat trimmed on the collar and cuffs with mink fur from 2008. A caption under a photo of the outfit explains that the mink trim has “now been removed and will be replaced with fake fur.”

Kelly, who is one of the Queen’s most trusted aides and confidantes, was clearly proud of the original outfit as the Queen toured Slovakia with husband Prince Philip. She teamed her look with what Kelly calls “stylish black boots . . . and the press went wild.” She adds, “When I think back to that moment, I can’t help but think: Snow Queen.”