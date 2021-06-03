This will be the 13th American president the Queen has met during her historic reign

Queen Elizabeth Will Meet with Joe and Jill Biden at Windsor Castle During President's U.K. Trip

Queen Elizabeth will be receiving two VIP visitors from across the pond later this month.

Buckingham Palace announced early Thursday that the monarch will meet with President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on June 13, while they are in the U.K. for the Group of Seven summit

President Biden, 78, will become the 13th American leader to meet the monarch, 95, during her historic reign. The meeting will also mark the Queen's first such major engagement since husband Prince Philip died in April.

She has spent much of the last year at her Windsor Castle home, and the Bidens will visit her there at the conclusion of the G-7 meeting, which begins June 11 in Cornwall.

Joe Biden, JILL BIDEN From left: Joe and Jill Biden | Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The annual economic summit marks the first face-to-face gathering of leaders representing the G-7 — from Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S. — in two years.

This year's events will focus on a "build back better" theme amid the COVID-19 pandemic continues, according to organizers.

In sharing the news, the palace tweeted a photo of the Royal Standards of the United Kingdom flying from the turrets of Windsor. The red, gold and blue flag represents both the Queen as sovereign and the larger U.K. A personal flag has been raised in Queen Elizabeth's honor above any building she was staying or transportation she was using since 1960.

The Queen most recently hosted former President Donald Trump and his family at Buckingham Palace in 2019 and also welcomed former President Barack Obama to Windsor in 2016.

Buckingham Palace released no further information about the upcoming meeting.

The White House initially announced in April that Biden would travel to the U.K. as part of his first overseas trip. He is slated to also attend a NATO summit in Brussels.