For her first face-to-face duty in four months, the Queen, 94, is to award NHS fundraiser Capt. Tom Moore with a special ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday

Queen Elizabeth to Knight 100-Year-Old Capt. Tom Moore in First Face-to-Face Duty Since Lockdown

Fundraiser-in-chief Captain Tom Moore is to meet the Commander-in-Chief!

On Friday, Queen Elizabeth is to conduct a knighthood ceremony for the man of honor, highlighting Moore's accomplishments, including the fact that the 100-year-old captain famously raised more than $40 million for the U.K.'s National Health Service amid the coronavirus lockdown by walking 100 laps in his backyard garden.

The palace confirmed the event in a simple statement on Wednesday, which read: “On Friday 17th July 2020, Her Majesty The Queen will confer the Honour of Knighthood on Captain Sir Thomas Moore at an Investiture at Windsor Castle. Captain Sir Thomas Moore will be accompanied by members of his family."

The knighthood ceremony will be the first face-to-face-duty the Queen has conducted since she headed to Windsor Castle in mid-March.

The Queen, 94, will use the sword owned by her father, King George VI, to confer the Knight Bachelor honor on Moore. His family will attend and watch the event but no one else will be allowed at the special ceremony.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was previously announced that all investitures would be canceled for the months of June and July with social distancing rules required of the public. But the Queen is making an exception for Moore and his knighthood honor.

The World War II veteran reacted to the news on Wednesday morning, expressing his excitement about the honor on Twitter.

"It is such an honour," he tweeted. "I am very much looking forward to meeting Her Majesty The Queen. It is going to be the most special of days for me."

His knighthood honor was formally announced by the U.K. Government on May 20.

Born in Keighley, Yorkshire, Moore attended Keighley Grammar School before earning an apprenticeship as a civil engineer, according to his JustGiving page. At the beginning of World War II, he was enlisted in the 8 DWR (145 RAC) of the British army.

He was later selected for officer training in 1940 and went on to serve in India, Indonesia and England, the page notes.

After his wife Pamela died in 2006, Moore moved in with his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, her husband and their two children in Bedfordshire, CNN reported.

In April, Moore initially set out to support the “fantastic NHS workers” — whom his family called “national heroes” on his JustGiving page — and explained that he would walk 10 laps per day, which were each a distance of 25 meters (approximately 82 feet).