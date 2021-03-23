Queen Elizabeth Sends Flowers and Note to Hospital That Cared for Prince Philip

The Queen also thanked all frontline workers for the country's National Day of Reflection

The Queen And The Duke Of Edinburgh Release A Photograph To Celebrate The Duke's 99th Birthday

The Queen And The Duke Of Edinburgh Release A Photograph To Celebrate The Duke's 99th Birthday Image zoom

Queen Elizabeth sent a special thanks to the hospital that recently cared for her husband, Prince Philip.

The 94-year-old monarch sent a bouquet of flowers along with a note to St. Bartholomew's Hospital, where Prince Philip, 99, underwent a heart operation earlier this month. The gesture came as part of a National Day of Reflection in the U.K., initiated by the Marie Curie charity to mark one year since lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"As we look forward to a brighter future together, today we pause to reflect on the grief and loss that continues to be felt by so many people and families, and pay tribute to the immeasurable service of those who have supported us all over the last year," the Queen said in her message.

Prince Philip recently reunited with the Queen at Windsor Castle after four weeks of hospitalization. He was admitted to London's King Edward VII hospital on Feb. 16 then transferred to St. Bartholomew's hospital for more tests and treatment for what was said to be a pre-exisiting heart condition, which he underwent a "successful" surgery for.

He returned to King Edward VII hospital before being discharged on March 16.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Image zoom Prince Philip leaves the hospital | Credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The couple's grandson Prince William and granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton stepped out on Tuesday to mark the occasion by visiting a new COVID-19 vaccination center at Westminster Abbey, where they wed almost 10 years ago.

It was observed with a one-minute silence as people remembered the more than 125,000 British deaths due to COVID-19 and paid tribute to the frontline workers who have been battling the pandemic. Kate, 39, and William, 38, took part in the private moment of reflection at the end of their visit.

Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit to the vaccination center at Westminster Abbey Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William at Westminster Abbey | Credit: Aaron Chown/AP/Shutterstock

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

Prince Charles, patron of Marie Curie, also released a video marking the poignant occasion.

Charles, 72, urged all British people to stop and remember those who have died during the pandemic.