Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for COVID-19, Palace Announces

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, the Queen's Norfolk residence on February 5, 2022, as she celebrates the start of the Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday morning.

"Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid," a short statement released on Sunday morning read. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the statement concluded.

She is widely reported to be fully vaccinated.

The Queen, 95, last met with Charles, 73, on Feb. 8, two days before he received his diagnosis. The royal heir was at Windsor Castle, where the Queen is currently living, to hand out investiture honors.

Charles, who isolated after his diagnosis on Feb. 10, also tested positive for the viral disease at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Following Charles' COVID-19 diagnosis, a royal source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Queen was being monitored but was not displaying any symptoms.

Last week, she was seen conducting a few engagements at Windsor Castle, including an in-person meeting with two senior military members. As she greeted the men using a cane, she gestured to her feet and quipped, "As you can see, I can't move."

Buckingham Palace confirmed in January 2021 that the Queen had received her first dose of the vaccine. They said at the time that they would not be making any additional announcements regarding her second shot. However, according to reports, the Queen did receive her second vaccine last year and is fully vaccinated.

The Queen marked 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6. In a statement, she used the opportunity to announce her "sincere wish" for Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to receive the title Queen Consort when Charles takes the throne one day.

"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," she said.