Angela Kelly, the Queen's personal stylist and dressmaker, shared details about the "amazing day" in an update to her bestselling book

Queen Elizabeth played a special role in her staff's "Bubble Olympics" during COVID-19 lockdown in the U.K.

The 95-year-old monarch's personal stylist and dressmaker Angela Kelly has updated her bestselling book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe to include reflections on the Queen's life during the coronavirus pandemic, revealing a day of fun in March 2020 for the workers who were isolating at Windsor Castle alongside the Queen and Prince Philip.

Dubbed the "Bubble Olympics," staff members took part in relay races and rounders (a British game similar to baseball without gloves) on the golf course at Windsor Home Park. They also enjoyed "champagne, biscuits and sweets."

"If I told you that there were balloons filled with water you might get an idea of the fun that was had out on the golf course in Home Park," Kelly wrote, according to an excerpt published by Hello! magazine.

Diamond Jubilee - Epsom Derby Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Ben Stansall - WPA Pool /Getty

Without the staff's knowledge, Kelly had asked the Queen to hand out prizes.

"On the day, she came out very quietly and discreetly, and it was amazing to see the looks of surprise and delight when The Queen's Range Rover pulled up by the golf course and Her Majesty stepped out," Kelly recalled. "Little did the staff know that The Queen had actually arrived earlier and had been watching, hidden behind the bushes. The prizes were awarded and each team member came forward to receive their award and congratulations from The Queen."

She added, "The astonishment on their faces was so lovely to watch, and as The Queen drove away in her Range Rover afterwards, everyone was speechless. An amazing day that will be cherished by all those who were there."

queen elizabeth The book jacket for the updated edition | Credit: Courtesy of HarperCollins

Kelly also took on a new role amid coronavirus lockdown: that of the Queen's hair stylist.

"During the first two weeks, I was shaking," Kelly wrote. "I had only done her hair once or twice before while on board the Royal Yacht Britannia. The Queen was so kind as she advised me on the very specific way to put the rollers in."

As Kelly grew more comfortable in her new duty, the Queen wasn't afraid to voice her opinions.

"As I grew in confidence I'm sure The Queen thought I was a professional and started shouting at me, 'Don't do that, do it this way. That's right, you've got it, don't change it.' I was thinking, goodness me, I need a gin and tonic," Kelly said. "So while The Queen was under the dryer I said to her, 'I'm off for a stiff drink because this is so stressful, getting it just right for you.' "

Queen Elizabeth II; Angela Kelly Queen Elizabeth; Angela Kelly | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

After a "much-needed rest," Kelly would return to the dressing home to style the Queen's hair, using "a whole can of hairspray to make sure it lasted the week."