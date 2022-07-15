Queen Elizabeth Steps Out for a Surprise Royal Mother-Daughter Outing with Princess Anne

The duo opened a hospice just seven miles away from Windsor Castle, where the Queen mainly resides

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne just teamed up for a surprise engagement.

The 96-year-old monarch headed to a town seven miles from her home at Windsor Castle to open the new 28-bed Thames Hospice building in Maidenhead. Accompanied by her daughter Princess Anne, the Queen was all smiles as she met patient Pat White and chatted with staff and volunteers during the tour on Friday.

The Queen, wearing a floral print dress and pearl accessories, moved around with the aide of a cane, which she has been using regularly since October due to her ongoing mobility issues. And of course, she didn't leave home without her trusty handbag on her arm.

The hospice charity has been providing end-of-life and palliative care for people in the area for around 30 years for free, and the charity relies on donations for half of its $15.5 million annual running costs.

Queen Elizabeth II meeting staff during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne meeting staff at the hospice | Credit: PA

It was the Queen's fourth visit to the charity. She first opened Thames Hospice in Nov. 1987. In the last few years, it has been modernized and rebuilt on a new site following a huge $26 million fundraising effort.

Thames Hospice Chair of Trustees Jonathan Jones said afterwards, "Today's momentous visit builds upon a long-held association between the royal family and Thames Hospice. It is a huge privilege to welcome Her Majesty to officially open our facility and show how the charity continues to flourish 35 years on from the Queen's very first visit."

Queen Elizabeth II meeting patient Pat White during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice Credit: PA

Princess Anne also toured the Hospice, meeting nursing colleagues and patients.

Chief Executive Officer Debbie Raven said, "We are so grateful that she took the time to speak to a number of patients, as well as many colleagues in our frontline teams."

"Our official opening marks the start of an exciting new era for Thames Hospice, and our facility will continue to offer vital support to everyone who needs palliative and end-of-life care now and for generations to come," Raven added.

Queen Elizabeth II with Jonathan Jones, Chair of Trustees, during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice Credit: PA

The Queen's outing came at the end of an active week for the 96-year-old monarch. On Tuesday. she held an important investiture, rewarding the National Health Service with the prestigious George Cross for the frontline work carried out during the coronavirus pandemic and COVID care and for its service over 70 years. She was accompanied by her son and heir Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth II (5L) and Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (5R) pose with (back row LtoR) Peter May, Permanent Secretary at Britain's Department of Health, Amanda Pritchard, Chief Executive NHS England, Caroline Lamb, Chief Executive NHS Scotland, and Judith Paget, Chief Executive NHS Wales as (front row LtoR) Sister Joanna Hogg, Royal Victoria Hospital Emergency Department, May Parsons, Modern Matron at University Hospital Coventry and Warkwickshire, Eleanor Grant, Palliative Care Nurse, Specialist University Hospital Wishaw, NHS Lanarkshire, and Dr Ami Jones, Intensive Care Consultant, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board sit with George Cross medals awarded to Britian's National Health Service (NHS) Audience at Windsor Castle Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles | Credit: AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Although members of the royal family have hosted investiture ceremonies on her behalf, the monarch herself has not personally handed out honors since 2020.

Queen Elizabeth II signs the Visitor's Book during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice Queen Elizabeth | Credit: PA