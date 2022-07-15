Queen Elizabeth Steps Out for a Surprise Royal Mother-Daughter Outing with Princess Anne
Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne just teamed up for a surprise engagement.
The 96-year-old monarch headed to a town seven miles from her home at Windsor Castle to open the new 28-bed Thames Hospice building in Maidenhead. Accompanied by her daughter Princess Anne, the Queen was all smiles as she met patient Pat White and chatted with staff and volunteers during the tour on Friday.
The Queen, wearing a floral print dress and pearl accessories, moved around with the aide of a cane, which she has been using regularly since October due to her ongoing mobility issues. And of course, she didn't leave home without her trusty handbag on her arm.
The hospice charity has been providing end-of-life and palliative care for people in the area for around 30 years for free, and the charity relies on donations for half of its $15.5 million annual running costs.
It was the Queen's fourth visit to the charity. She first opened Thames Hospice in Nov. 1987. In the last few years, it has been modernized and rebuilt on a new site following a huge $26 million fundraising effort.
Thames Hospice Chair of Trustees Jonathan Jones said afterwards, "Today's momentous visit builds upon a long-held association between the royal family and Thames Hospice. It is a huge privilege to welcome Her Majesty to officially open our facility and show how the charity continues to flourish 35 years on from the Queen's very first visit."
Princess Anne also toured the Hospice, meeting nursing colleagues and patients.
Chief Executive Officer Debbie Raven said, "We are so grateful that she took the time to speak to a number of patients, as well as many colleagues in our frontline teams."
"Our official opening marks the start of an exciting new era for Thames Hospice, and our facility will continue to offer vital support to everyone who needs palliative and end-of-life care now and for generations to come," Raven added.
The Queen's outing came at the end of an active week for the 96-year-old monarch. On Tuesday. she held an important investiture, rewarding the National Health Service with the prestigious George Cross for the frontline work carried out during the coronavirus pandemic and COVID care and for its service over 70 years. She was accompanied by her son and heir Prince Charles.
Although members of the royal family have hosted investiture ceremonies on her behalf, the monarch herself has not personally handed out honors since 2020.
On that occasion, she knighted Captain Sir Thomas Moore for raising more than $40 million for the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS) amid the coronavirus lockdown by walking 100 laps in his backyard garden.And, on Thursday, she continued with some video engagements, meeting diplomats from her home at Windsor Castle.
Earlier this month, during a week at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, the Queen was well enough to carry out an engagement every day, including attending a parade in the gardens.