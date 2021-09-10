Queen Elizabeth 'Easily' Supports the Black Lives Matter Movement, Says Close Aide

The Queen's representative in London says the royal family "cares passionately" about unity in the U.K.

Queen Elizabeth II attends day 1 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle on July 1, 2021 in Windsor, England

Queen Elizabeth is a supporter of the Black Lives Matter, one of her aides has said.

Sir Kenneth Olisa, who is a representative of the Queen, 95, in London said the royal family "cares passionately" about uniting British society while appearing in a special edition of Channel 4 News in the U.K. Friday, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Olisa, who is the monarch's first Black lord-lieutenant in London, was asked whether the royals back the movement, and he said "the answer is easily yes."

Olisa elaborated, "I have discussed with the Royal household this whole issue of race, particularly in the last 12 months since the George Floyd incident."

"It's a hot conversation topic," he continued, the Telegraph reported. "The question is what more can we do to bind society to remove these barriers. They [the royal family] care passionately about making this one nation bound by the same values."

Olisa's comments are a part of a day of programs by Channel 4 News called Black to Front.

His remarks also follow a difficult time for the monarchy, when attitudes towards race have come under the microscope since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey. During the sit-down, Meghan said that there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born," while later Harry added "that conversation I'm never going to share," he said. "It was awkward. I was a bit shocked."

Within days, the Queen issued a statement saying "the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning." She added, "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."