Queen Elizabeth Struggled Privately with the Divorces of Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne

"It distressed her much more than she let on," a former staffer says in Queen of Our Times

Queen Elizabeth remained as stoic as ever as the divorces of three out of her four children played out publicly throughout the '90s. But behind the scenes was a different story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Outwardly stoical, as ever, the Queen was finding the divorce talks deeply upsetting," Hardman writes in his book, which is excerpted in this week's issue of PEOPLE. "Another former member of the Household recalls that, every now and then, there would be a glimpse of her despair."

"It distressed her much more than she let on," a former staffer tells Hardman, recalling his attempt to put the broken royal marriages into some sort of perspective. "I said, 'Ma'am, it seems to be happening everywhere. This is almost common practice.' But she just said, 'Three out of four!' in sheer sadness and exasperation. One shouldn't underestimate the pain she's been through."

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips Credit: PA Images via Getty Images

Despite what she was going through internally, the Queen never lost her cool during her horrible year, or "annus horribilis," in 1992. The year saw a fire destroy part of Windsor Castle and the collapse of Charles, Anne and Andrew's marriages — as well as the ongoing scandals surrounding Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

"I don't remember a single occasion when I went to see her and she exclaimed, 'No! What next?' " her former press secretary Charles Anson tells Hardman in Queen of Our Times, out April 5. "The issue was sometimes embarrassing, but she got on with it. It is immensely reassuring in those situations to work for someone who isn't knocked back."

Throughout, he adds, she was "never short; never irritable; completely steady."

Princess Diana and Prince Charles Princess Diana and Prince Charles

Outwardly, the Queen chose "stillness" amid the drama surrounding Charles and Diana's split — an approach she learned from her father, King George VI.

"Her mother's strategy in these situations— to carry on as if they were not happening—had earned her the nickname 'imperial ostrich' among royal staff," Hardman writes. "The Queen's response, as ever, was to follow the example of her father, absorbed from his days at sea, and to treat adversity like the ocean."

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson | Credit: John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images

"Storms will come and go, some worse than others," Sir John Major, who worked so closely with her through this period, tells Hardman. "But she will always put her head down and plough through them. The Queen has always lived by the doctrine, 'This too shall pass.' "