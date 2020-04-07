Queen Elizabeth and members of the royal family are sending their best wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is “stable” in the hospital as he battles coronavirus.

“Earlier today The Queen sent a message to Carrie Symonds [Johnson’s fiancée] and to the Johnson family,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Tuesday. “Her Majesty said they were in her thoughts and that she wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery.”

Clarence House said that Prince Charles sent his and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s wishes for a speedy recovery on Tuesday morning.

Prince William added a personal message to his social media pages, writing, “Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by coronavirus. We wish him a speedy recovery at this difficult time.” The royal signed the note, “W.”

Johnson, 55, has been in intensive care since Monday evening after arriving at St. Thomas’ hospital in London on Sunday evening.

Johnson “remains in good spirits,” a spokesman said on Tuesday. “He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance.”

The spokesman said that Johnson “has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support.”

He had been suffering with coronavirus for about 10 days, and when his condition worsened he was advised to go to the hospital. Johnson and the Queen normally meet once a week, but that changed when the Queen moved out to Windsor Castle from Buckingham Palace in mid-March.

Until his hospital admittance, the pair had kept up their weekly audiences via a telephone call.

With the Queen being the U.K. head of state, Boris Johnson, like all his 13 predecessors, is known as her Prime Minister.

The hospital is situated just across the River Thames from the Houses of Parliament, and a very short drive from Downing Street, the prime minister’s official residence.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace said that the Queen was “being kept informed” of Mr. Johnson’s progress and condition by officials.

