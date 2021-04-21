Queen Elizabeth Speaks Out for the First Time Since Prince Philip's Funeral
Prince Philip, who died on April 9, had an "extraordinary impact" on so many people, the Queen says
Queen Elizabeth is using her 95th birthday to think of her late husband Prince Philip.
In a new message, released by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, the monarch said she and her family have been "deeply touched" by the tributes paid to Philip in the days since his passing on April 9.
"I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate," she wrote.
"While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.
"My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life."
She signing the letter, which she wrote from Windsor Castle, "Elizabeth R."
It is the first time she has made a public statement about Philip since his funeral last Saturday. The world watched as the Queen sat alone in St. George's Chapel, separated from her immediate family due to the ongoing social distancing requirements of COVID-19.
Head bowed, she contemplated Philip's close to 100-year life and their own 73-year marriage and then watched as his coffin was lowered slowly into the royal vault below the Quire at the chapel.
The Queen is spending her birthday "privately" at Windsor Castle, the palace says, and they will not comment on whether she will have some socially distanced visits from her family. It's likely she will take her dogs for a walk on the grounds of the 1,000-year-old castle, where she has mostly been staying since March of last year.