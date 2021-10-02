Queen Elizabeth Speaks About Prince Philip for the First Time Since His Death

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the opening of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament on October 02, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the opening of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament on October 02, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth has spoken about the late Prince Philip for the first time since his death in April at age 99.

The monarch, 95, recalled the love she and her late husband shared for Scotland in her address at the opening ceremony for the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament on Saturday. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, known as the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, also attended the event.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country, and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always held of our time here," the Queen said in her speech. "It is often said that it is the people that make a place, and there are few places where this is truer than in Scotland, as we have seen in recent times."

Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland arrive with, Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone for the opening of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament on October 02, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

For the event, Queen Elizabeth donned an alpine green herringbone wool A-line coat and a gold vibrant floral printed dress, both by Stewart Parvin, with a hat to match by Rachel Trevor Morgan. Her Majesty also wore the Queen Mary diamond thistle brooch.

The Duchess of Rothesay wore a green coat dress trimmed with Rothesay tartan by Mr. Roy, along with a green beret by Philip Treacy and a diamond thistle brooch of her own.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C), with Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (2R) and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (R) prepares to make her Address to Parliament in the Debating Chamber during the opening of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland on October 2, 2021. Credit: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty

In July, the monarch made her first solo trip following Prince Philip's death to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the couple would traditionally retreat from August until the fall. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip vacationed together on the property in the Scottish Highlands for the final time in August 2020.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince William Supports Queen Elizabeth on Her First Trip to Scotland Since the Death of Prince Philip