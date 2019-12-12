Queen Elizabeth Sparks Jewelry Mystery With Previously Unseen Emerald Necklace

The Queen sparked a major jewelry mystery at Buckingham Palace’s annual Diplomatic Reception.

Accompanied by Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the 93-year-old monarch entered the glittering party — an annual event for 1,000 guests including ambassadors, high commissioners, and government officials — wearing a previously unseen diamond and emerald necklace.

Featuring a ring of 10 large emerald drops, the jewelry resembles the famous Greville Emerald Necklace that was previously a favorite of the late Queen Mother. The drop emeralds, however, point to the necklace either being a reworking of the original Greville design — or something completely different.

Described by a Buckingham Palace spokesperson simply as “an emerald and diamond drops necklace,” it is believed to be the first time the Queen has worn the priceless jewelry in public.

The royal teamed the stunning necklace with the Greville emerald and diamond drop earrings, a white embroidered state gown by Angela Kelly and the emerald-rich Vladimir tiara — which Meghan Markle was reportedly denied from wearing at her 2018 wedding.

On her wrists, she also donned two Cartier Art Deco bracelets set with diamonds and emeralds.

The history of the Greville jewels is just as mysterious as the Queen’s necklace. Bequeathed to the late Queen Mother in 1942 by aristocrat Dame Margaret Greville — who was a patron of Boucheron and Cartier — the collection is believed to have included necklaces previously owned by Marie Antoinette and the Empress Josephine of France. Yet it may have included far more.

“The jewelry was given in a black tin box,” reads an account provided by historic charity The National Trust, which now owns Dame Greville’s family home in Surrey, England. “To this day, we still don’t know everything that was contained in that black tin box.”

The jewels remain popular with the royals. Princess Eugenie wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara for her 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

Kate Middleton — who teamed a navy Alexander McQueen gown with the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara at Wednesday’s reception — has also previously worn Dame Greville’s Boucheron ruby and diamond necklace, reports The National Trust.