Queen Elizabeth Snuck in a Romantic Nod to Prince Philip in His 99th Birthday Portrait

Queen Elizabeth is wearing her heart on her sleeve!

The famously reserved monarch, 94, included a rare and romantic nod to husband Prince Philip in their joint portrait in honor of the Duke of Edinburgh’s 99th birthday. The Queen wore a heart-shaped brooch to celebrate her husband’s milestone.

The sparkling Cullinan V diamond brooch features an 18.8 carat heart-shaped diamond that was cut from the largest diamond ever found, the 3,106 carat Cullinan. The beloved accessory belonged to the monarch’s grandmother, Queen Mary.

The brooch is a sweet symbol of love and a fitting choice for the Queen to wear in honor of her husband’s birthday.

Despite their closeness, the royal couple won’t ever be seen holding hands in public due to the “stoic values” of their generation, according to royal biographer Gyles Brandreth.

The Queen and Philip, who has said that the secret to their 72-year marriage is the fact that he makes her laugh, rang in the royal’s 99th birthday on Wednesday with a low-key lunch at Windsor Castle, where they have been in isolation since March.

The royal family has been staying in touch via FaceTime — just like families all over the world.