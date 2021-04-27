Queen Elizabeth Sports a Smile During First Official Appearance Since Prince Philip's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth is back to royal duty after the funeral for her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.

On Tuesday, the monarch made her first official appearance following Philip's funeral on April 17. The Queen conducted two virtual audiences from Windsor Castle, where she has been staying for most of the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen was seen smiling on the screen as she greeted Ivita Burmistre, ambassador from the Republic of Latvia, and Sara Affoue Amani, ambassador from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, who virtually met with the monarch at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth shared a message on her 95th birthday last week saying she and her family have been "deeply touched" by the tributes paid to Prince Philip in the days since his passing on April 9.

"While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world," the Queen continued. "My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life."

"I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate," she wrote.

Despite her loss, the Queen resumed her royal duties just four days after Philip's death, hosting a retirement ceremony at Windsor Castle in honor of Earl Peel who stepped down as Lord Chamberlain a week before Prince Philip died, according to the Court Circular.

She has also made outings within the grounds of Windsor Castle to walk her dogs.

At 13, the future Queen first met a then 18-year-old Prince Philip in 1939, when she joined her parents and sister Princess Margaret on a visit to Dartmouth naval college. While Elizabeth was reserved and shy, she was smitten by Philip's zest for adventure.