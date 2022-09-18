Previously Unseen Photo of Queen Elizabeth Released Ahead of Her Funeral

A previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth has been released to honor the monarch on the eve of her funeral.

The late Queen, who died "peacefully" at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, on Sept. 8, is pictured in her home at Windsor Castle in the photo, which was taken in May and shared by Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Wearing a blue ensemble and her signature pearls (which Kate Middleton has been recently wearing), the monarch's blue eyes sparkle as she flashes a smile.

In a recent BBC documentary, Camilla, the Queen Consort, paid tribute to the Queen, saying: "She's got those wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles they light up her whole face. I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable. "

On Monday, over 2,000 people from around the world will gather at Westminster Abbey to honor the late monarch, following her death on Sept. 8.

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted hundreds of world leaders at a Buckingham Palace reception on Sunday evening. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were among the heads of state and dignitaries who were in attendance.

Queen Elizabeth 's coffin lies in state. Aaron Chown/AP/Shutterstock

All of the Queen's children and grandchildren are expected to attend Monday's service along with their spouses. The funeral will be followed by a committal service in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

After the Queen died "peacefully" at her beloved Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, at age 96 on September 8, a coffin carrying the late monarch has journeyed to London, where it arrived Wednesday at Westminster Hall for a five-day lying-in-state.

As the Queen is laid to rest, Prince Phillip, who died at age 99 in April 2021, will be moved from the Royal Vault beneath the chapel, where he was temporarily interred, and put beside his wife.

King Charles and Queen Camilla. NIALL CARSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

Queen Elizabeth will also be surrounded by family when she's buried at St. George's Chapel, on which construction began in 1475 by King Edward IV and was completed more than 50 years later by King Henry VIII.

Her parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002, are all interred at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George's Chapel.