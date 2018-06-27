The Beckham Effect: Queen Is All Smiles While Greeting David at Palace Party — See the Photo

Queen Elizabeth and David Beckham enjoyed a royal reunion at Buckingham Palace.

The soccer star joined the monarch — as well as newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — at Tuesday’s celebration of the Queen’s Young Leaders, a group of emerging change-makers from across the Commonwealth of 53 nations loosely linked to the U.K.

The Queen flashed a big smile as she shook hands with Beckham, who charmingly bowed his head and returned the grin.

The 43-year-old athlete told PEOPLE of the young honorees — who number 240 in total over the past few years — “They are incredible people. It’s a great thing to be part of — to be around young kids and young people that have got really bright futures and aspirations to become great leaders.”

Beckham, wearing a slick navy suit and polka dot tie, joined British boxer Nicola Adams and comedian Sir Lenny Henry as Meghan and Harry presented awards to the emerging leaders.

This isn’t the first time Beckham has showed his support for the young influencers. He attended the event previously in 2015 and 2016 to give out awards. Two years ago, the Queen and Beckham looked just as excited to see each other!

Beckham is quickly becoming a regular at royal events. In addition to attending Meghan and Harry’s May 19 nuptials at St. George’s Chapel hand-in-hand with wife Victoria, the couple previously attended Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s 2011 wedding at Westminster Abbey.

Even Beckham’s children — Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 6 — have rubbed elbows with the royal family. They shook hands with Prince Harry while attending their dad’s charity soccer match for UNICEF back in Nov. 2015.