Ruthie Henshall, who dated Edward in the '90s, said the royal family is "a laugh" behind the scenes

Queen Elizabeth's Singing Was Once Silenced by Prince Edward's Ex-Girlfriend at a Royal Family BBQ

The royal family loves a showtune! And who better to perform a lively song in front of the royals than a British stage superstar who happened to be dating Prince Edward?

Ruthie Henshall, a former girlfriend of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son, recalled a memorable royal family gathering at Balmoral Castle during the summer of 1992 when the singer — fueled by martinis served by Prince Charles and a nudge from Princess Diana — entertained the family.

In doing so, she silenced the hymns being sung by Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret, Henshall told Hello!.

Henshall, who made her West End debut in Cats in 1987 and dated Edward for six years in the '90s, was encouraged to sing a tune from Les Miserables by Princess Diana and Margaret.

"The Queen and Princess Margaret were singing a hymn and Diana said to me: 'Stop them singing hymns,'" Henshall told Hello! magazine. "And Margaret said: 'Oh yes, sing something from that show you're in.' So I sung I Dreamed A Dream."

Ruthie Henshall; Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex Ruthie Henshall and Prince Edward in the '90s | Credit: John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images; Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

"I was so nervous I must have changed key three times because it suddenly it really was by royal command," she added. "Prince Charles had given me a couple of strong martinis, which was probably why I was able to sing."

Henshall said she has fond memories from her time spent with the royals.

"I don't think you ever forget who you're in the presence of, but you're looking at a family that is just hanging out together like any other family. They were all so welcoming and so lovely – and they're a laugh."

Ruthie Henshall, one of the presenters for the 'Magic with the Musicals' event poses for a photograph at London Palladium Ruthie Henshall | Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Henshall, who also starred in Billy Elliot, is preparing for a month-long run in the Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical Passion at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester.

Henshall married Canadian actor Tim Howar in 2004. They went on to have two daughters before splitting in 2009.