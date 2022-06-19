Queen Elizabeth Shares Throwback Photo With Late Dad King George VI in Honor of Father's Day
Queen Elizabeth is celebrating Father's Day.
The British monarch, 96, shared a throwback photograph on the Royal Family's official Instagram account Sunday, marking the annual holiday.
In the image — which was taken back in 1946 — the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, and her dad are seen smiling at one another as they stand in a garden.
"Wishing all of our followers a very happy Father's Day," the caption of the post reads.
Elsewhere on Instagram, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also shared a Father's Day tribute.
"Wishing everyone a very happy Father's Day!" the duo wrote alongside a series of photographs of Prince Charles, 73, with his father, Camilla, 74, with her own, and a shot of Prince Charles with a young Prince William and Prince Harry.
The Duke of Cambridge, 39, and Kate Middleton also shared a tribute of their own on Instagram, posting a photograph of William with the pair's three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"Wishing a Happy Father's Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!" the pair wrote alongside the smiling snapshot.
Last year, Prince Philip was honored during what marked the first Father's Day since his death in April 2021.
At the time, the Queen's official Instagram account shared a striking black-and-white throwback photo of the monarch with three generations of fathers.
In the image, the Queen and her late husband posed with a very young Prince Charles, as well as the monarch's late father. There, the trio of adults watched as Charles sat on a statue at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
"To all dads everywhere, we wish you a very special Father's Day," the caption of that post read.