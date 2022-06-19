Queen Elizabeth Shares Throwback Photo With Late Dad King George VI in Honor of Father's Day

Various other members of the British Royal Family also shared Father's Day tributes of their own

Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen Elizabeth II conversing with her father, King George VI (1895 - 1952) in a garden, 8th July 1946. (Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen Elizabeth II conversing with her father, King George VI (1895 - 1952) in a garden, 8th July 1946. (Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The British monarch, 96, shared a throwback photograph on the Royal Family's official Instagram account Sunday, marking the annual holiday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the image — which was taken back in 1946 — the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, and her dad are seen smiling at one another as they stand in a garden.

"Wishing all of our followers a very happy Father's Day," the caption of the post reads.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

July 1936: George, Duke of York and Princess Elizabeth sitting on a bench with their corgi dogs in the grounds of their London home, 145 Piccadilly. (Photo by Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images) Credit: Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty

Elsewhere on Instagram, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also shared a Father's Day tribute.

"Wishing everyone a very happy Father's Day!" the duo wrote alongside a series of photographs of Prince Charles, 73, with his father, Camilla, 74, with her own, and a shot of Prince Charles with a young Prince William and Prince Harry.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, and Kate Middleton also shared a tribute of their own on Instagram, posting a photograph of William with the pair's three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Wishing a Happy Father's Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!" the pair wrote alongside the smiling snapshot.

RELATED VIDEO: Camilla, Future Queen, Appears in Rare Portrait with Queen Elizabeth, Signaling Future of Monarchy

Last year, Prince Philip was honored during what marked the first Father's Day since his death in April 2021.

At the time, the Queen's official Instagram account shared a striking black-and-white throwback photo of the monarch with three generations of fathers.

In the image, the Queen and her late husband posed with a very young Prince Charles, as well as the monarch's late father. There, the trio of adults watched as Charles sat on a statue at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.