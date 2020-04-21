Queen Elizabeth Shares Her Birthday with a Royal Teenager!

Image zoom HRH The Crown Princess of Denmark; Yui Mok - WPA Pool / Getty

Looks like Queen Elizabeth isn’t the only royal marking a birthday on April 21.

Princess Isabella of Denmark is officially a teenager as she marked her 13th birthday on Tuesday. In honor of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary’s oldest daughter’s birthday, the official Danish royal family’s Instagram account uploaded a series of photos from the royal family’s private life throughout the years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The series started with a more recent portrait shot of Isabella smiling sweetly at the camera before it goes back to some shots of her when she was younger, including a sweet photo of her with her grandmother Queen Margrethe (who recently celebrated her 80th birthday last week!) and ending with an adorable baby photo of the princess looking at the camera with her big, blue eyes.

RELATED: How Queen Margrethe of Denmark Is Celebrating Her 80th Birthday with Royal Family in Quarantine

Image zoom HRH The Crown Princess of Denmark

Image zoom Queen Margrethe and Princess Isabella HRH The Crown Princess of Denmark

Image zoom Princess Isabella HRH The Crown Princess of Denmark

“It is Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella’s 13th birthday, and for today’s occasion it is a pleasure for the royal couple to share a new image of the Princess,” the caption read in Danish.

It continued, “In addition, the royal couple marks that Princess Isabella is now a teenager by publishing four private photos from Her Royal Highness’s life.⁣”

Princess Isabella is third in line for the Danish throne after her father Prince Frederik and older brother Prince Christian, respectively. She is also an older sister to 9-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

RELATED: New Portraits of Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Heirs Released to Mark Her 80th Birthday

Last week, Isabella teamed up with her siblings and her cousins for a sweet group effort to wish their grandmother a happy birthday through a video message.

The clip first shows Prince Joachim and Alexandra, Countess of Fredericksborg’s children, Prince Nikolai, 20, and his brother Prince Felix, 17, giving their grandmother their wishes before switching to their younger siblings Prince Henrik, 10, and Princess Athena, 8.

Then, the second half of the clip shows Prince Frederik and Princess Mary’s four children, Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella and the twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine sitting down on steps and holding up letters that read “Tillykke” (which approximately translates to happy birthday) before saying it themselves.

RELATED: Prince Frederik of Denmark Shows Off His (Much-Needed!) Haircut Post-Lockdown

On Monday, Isabella’s father Frederik visited the barbershop for a long overdue haircut amid Denmark’s lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a royally relatable Instagram post, Queen Margrethe’s 51-year-old son shared before-and-after photos of his post-lockdown haircut. Frederik’s locks got a bit long and wavy, as he documented in a selfie, but he’s looking well-groomed after restrictions were lifted on salons in the country.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“I am probably not the only one who has been to a hairdresser today,” he captioned the social media post in Danish. “Fortunately, it is now possible for hairdressers and other smaller companies and stores to stay open on top of a long shutdown.”

He added, “I want to thank everyone for being so readily prepared and for helping keep the wheels going for a period that requires a lot of us all.”