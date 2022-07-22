Queen Elizabeth Shares Birthday Message to Great-Grandson (and Future King!) Prince George

George's grandfather Prince Charles also shared a birthday wish for his grandson

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.

Prince George's 9th birthday is off to a festive start!

To celebrate the occasion on Friday, George's great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth dedicated a special social media post to the future King.

"Wishing a very Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George!" the Queen, 96, shared on her official Twitter account alongside a photo of the pair from last month's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

George, who will one day inherit the throne, stood next to his great-grandmother on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the country came together in early June to honor the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

The Queen also took to Twitter to thank the Irish Guards Band for playing a rendition of "Happy Birthday" to mark George's big day. Prince William is Colonel of the Irish Guards.

George's grandfather Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also shared a birthday wish (alongside the cupcake emoji!) for the young royal.

"Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George!" the couple shared in a retweet of Kate Middleton and Prince William's social media post for their eldest son on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a new photo of the young prince in honor of his special day. The photograph, which mom Kate took, was shot while the family was on holiday in the U.K. earlier this month.

"George is turning 9!" They shared in a social media post — including the cake and balloon emoji.

Prince George has had an exciting start to his summer by making his Wimbledon debut last week to watch the men's final with his parents. George sat front row in the Royal Box at Centre Court looking sharp in a suit and tie, and he even got to hold the coveted trophy when the family met winner Novak Djokovic.

This summer will likely include a big move for the family. Kate and Prince William are planning to relocate from Kensington Palace to a new residence some 30 miles west in Berkshire, the county that houses the Queen's primary residence, Windsor Castle. It has been widely reported that the family will occupy Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, but that is unconfirmed.

