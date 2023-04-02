Queen Elizabeth's Sentimental Last Project Comes to an End 7 Months After Her Death

Prince William and King Charles planted a tree in a special spot as the late Queen's Green Canopy project closes with three million planted across the U.K.

By Simon Perry
Published on April 2, 2023 08:12 AM
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on a balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth in June 2022. Photo: Hannah McKay/getty

Prince William and King Charles are honoring the late Queen Elizabeth.

The father and son teamed up to plant a tree to mark the monarch's life at one of her favorite places — Sandringham. It also marked the end of a sentimental last project for the Queen — the planting of millions of saplings across the U.K.

The Queen's Green Canopy kicked off as a project for her Platinum Jubilee in October 2021, and it was extended as a memorial project to her following her death last September.

Members of the public, youth organizations, and celebrities from Judi Dench to Joanna Lumley and Sir David Attenborough, and local authorities have all planted trees in support of the project, which has totaled more than 3 million trees, the organization says.

The Queen's Green Canopy began in the fall of 2021, when Charles and his mother paired up at Balmoral in Scotland, to plant a copper beech tree.

Today, as the last sapling was planted, King Charles released a statement looking back at that moment, and praising the members of the public who have planted an astonishing three million trees.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince of Wales
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles at Balmoral. PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

"It is hard to believe that two years have passed since my mother and I planted a tree in Windsor Great Park to mark the commencement of The Queen's Green Canopy," Charles, 74, wrote. "As the second planting season draws to a close, and with it, this vitally important initiative, particularly wanted to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone from across the United Kingdom who has helped to plant over three million trees to create an enduring legacy in Queen Elizabeth's name."

"This project has shown how simple, practical and positive gestures can make a big difference, and I can think of no more fitting tribute to Her late Majesty's seventy-year reign."

He signed the message: "Charles R."

William and Kate Middleton planted a tree in Wales in March 2022. Last December, Princess Kate also planted a wild cherry tree in Dean's Yard at Westminster Abbey ahead of her carol concert.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Visit Wales
Kate Middleton and Prince William plant a tree in Wales on March 1. Samir Hussein/WireImage

In addition to the new picture of Charles and William's ceremonial planting, a new film narrated by Judi Dench has been released telling the dynamic story of the planting project. The film captures how the initiative inspired so many people from all generations and walks of life to get involved.

A unique mosaic artwork using thousands of images of people with their Platinum Jubilee and memorial trees has also been created to show a green canopy depicting the late Queen's EIIR cipher.

Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Blaenavon Hwb, Pontypool, Wales
Prince William and Kate Middleton plant a tree in Wales on March 1. Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

There are three legacy projects that will continue to spread the message of the Queen's initiative: Coronation Trees, which will see a tree in each of the 98 Lieutenancies, or regions that have a royal representative, in the U.K.; the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awards, which will help young people get involved in tree planting alongside volunteers; and funds from the official The Queen's Green Canopy book will be given to partners of the project The Conservation Volunteers, Trees for Cities and The Tree Council.

