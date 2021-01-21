Queen Elizabeth Sends Private Message to Joe Biden Ahead of Inauguration

Joe Biden is now 14th U.S. president to take office during Queen Elizabeth's historic 68-year reign

Queen Elizabeth reportedly reached out to Joe Biden before he took the oath of office to become 46th President of the United States.

The Buckingham Palace confirms that the 94-year-old monarch had sent a private letter to Biden, 78, ahead of Wednesday's inauguration, according The Sunday Times royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah.

Harper's Bazaar also reported that the Queen had a message to Biden before his swearing in ceremony, citing a spokesperson for the palace.

Queen Elizabeth was not the only British figurehead to reach out to Biden on his Inauguration Day.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a public statement on Wednesday congratulating Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Congratulations to @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to @KamalaHarris on her historic inauguration," Johnson wrote in a tweet. "America's leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden."

Biden's inauguration came just two weeks after a mob of pro-Trump rioters invaded the U.S. Capitol in an attack that left five people dead in an attempt to stop the certification of his election victory over former President Donald Trump.

In his inauguration address on Wednesday, Biden expressed hope and certainty in democracy.

"America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge," Biden said. "Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a case: a case of democracy. The will of the people has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded."

Biden is now 14th U.S. president to take office during Queen Elizabeth's historic 68-year reign.