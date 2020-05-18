Queen Elizabeth Marks First 'Virtual' Chelsea Flower Show with Ultimate Throwback Photos

Queen Elizabeth sent a special message to the organizers of the Chelsea Flower Show, wishing them well as they put on a special virtual program amid coronavirus

Even though Queen Elizabeth couldn't be at this year's Chelsea Flower Show (one of her favorite annual events) in person, she found a way to send a special message of support amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual Chelsea Flower Show was set to kick-off to the public on Tuesday, but it is now taking place virtually with advice sessions and interviews with garden experts being offered online.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Along with her message, she also shared a few throwback photos from when she attended the event in the 1950s, soon after becoming monarch.

“As Patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, I was pleased to hear that you will be providing gardening advice and virtual sessions on your website, from Monday 18th to Saturday 23rd May," the Queen wrote.

“As Patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, I was pleased to hear that you will be providing gardening advice and virtual sessions on your website, from Monday 18th to Saturday 23rd May," she continued.

“I am sure that my grandmother, Queen Mary, who first attended the Chelsea Flower Show in 1916, would be delighted that many people today have an enthusiasm for horticulture, and that gardening remains a popular past time in the United Kingdom.

“As you adapt to the present circumstances, I hope you find this unique event enjoyable and interesting.”

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019 REX/Shutterstock

The Queen typically visits the show on the Monday of the festival week, along with many members of her family. Last year, a highpoint of her tour was when she inspected a unique space that was co-designed by Kate Middleton as part of her campaign to encourage kids to play outside.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!