Queen Elizabeth Sends Message to Great Britain's Olympic Team amid Her COVID-19 Diagnosis

In this handout image released on February 6, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Year, on February 2, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk.

In this handout image released on February 6, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Year, on February 2, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Queen Elizabeth is continuing to carry on with duties as usual, despite her COVID-19 diagnosis.

The 95-year-old monarch sent a celebratory message to Great Britain's curling team following their success at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I send my warmest congratulations to the Team GB Women's Curling team on your outstanding performance in winning the Gold Medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, following the Silver Medal achieved by the Men's Curling team yesterday," the Queen said in a statement.

"I know that your local communities and people throughout the United Kingdom will join me in sending our good wishes to you, your coaches and the friends and family who have supported you in your great success," she added.

queen elizabeth ii Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The statement comes after Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday that the Queen tested positive for COVID.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," a brief statement read. "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

The Queen, who is widely reported to be fully vaccinated, is not alone in having tested positive for the coronavirus as a number of Royal Household members based at the castle have also done so, PEOPLE understands.

The Queen last met with Charles, 73, on Feb. 8, two days before he received his diagnosis. The royal heir was at Windsor Castle, where the Queen is currently living, to hand out investiture honors.

Charles, who isolated after his diagnosis on Feb. 10, also tested positive for the viral disease at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Soon after the news about the Queen emerged, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson led the chorus of well-wishers hoping that she has a quick recovery from COVID, tweeting that he looked forward to her "rapid return to vibrant good health."

"I'm sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health," he tweeted.

RELATED VIDEO: Camilla Will Be Named Queen Consort — But What's the Difference Between Queen Consort and Queen?

The COVID breakout among the British royal household comes after the Queen commemorated her Platinum Jubilee earlier this month, marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

During the celebration, she spoke candidly about a royal family in transition and announced her "sincere wish" for Charles' wife Camilla to receive the title of Queen Consort once he takes the throne.

"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the Queen said.

A spokesperson for the Prince of Wales said the couple was "touched and honored by Her Majesty's words."