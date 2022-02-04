'A Dab of Jewels and a Cup of Courage' — Queen Elizabeth Enjoys Boy's 'Recipe' for a Perfect Monarch

The Queen, who marks the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Sunday, revisited a letter from a young fan

Want to know the ingredients for a perfect monarch? Queen Elizabeth enjoyed one answer as she looked through old memorabilia in a social media post shared on Friday.

According to 9-year-old Chris, who wrote to the palace in 2002, the ingredients include a "dab" of jewels and a cup of courage.

The "recipe" was shown to the Queen, 95, when she toured a collection of Jubilee-themed material at the Royal Archives ahead of February 6, the date she will mark 70 years on the throne.

Before her move to Sandringham last month, the Queen was shown a display of items in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle. Her dog Candy, a dorgi (corgi-dachshund mix), was also standing by.

queen elizabeth Queen Elizabeth | Credit: STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Among the quirky mementoes was the recipe from Chris. He wrote:

"Ingredients: 500ml of Royal blood, a dab of jewels and posh gowns, a dash of loyalty, 1⁄2 liter of hard work, 2 table spoons of healthiness, a cup of courage, a handful of royal waves, a few drops of a good smile."

"Method:

First put 500ml of royal blood into a big mixing bowl, then add a cup of courage. Next put in the bowl 1⁄2 liter of hard work. After that mix it all in and at the same time put in a tablespoon of healthiness. Now blend in a good smile and some royal waves. Simmer for 50 years. Fold in a dash of loyalty and you have your perfect Queen."

queen elizabeth Queen Elizabeth | Credit: STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Queen was shown a charming portrait of her created from children's fingerprints and some of the tens of thousands of cards sent in by well-wishers for the Golden Jubilee in 2002.

She also viewed a note from the future Queen Alexandra that explains the story behind a fan that was given to Queen Victoria in 1887, her Golden Jubilee. The fan was intended to be written on and over the period leading up to Victoria's death in 1901, she invited close family and friends to add their signatures. Most signatures are members of her family but politicians of the time were also asked to sign it.

The Royal Archives, stored at the famous Round Tower at Windsor Castle, and the Royal Collection hold what Buckingham Palace calls a rich collection of material commemorating the various Jubilees of the Queen's reign. The items were shown to her by Dr. Stella Panayotova, Librarian and Assistant Keeper of The Royal Archives.

The Queen was also given a first look at some early entries for The Platinum Pudding competition, which sets out to find a brand-new pudding recipe dedicated to The Queen to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The winning recipe will be made available to the public and enjoyed at Big Jubilee Lunches during the Jubilee weekend as well as by generations to come.