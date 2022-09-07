Queen Elizabeth's Scotland Uniform! See the Monarch's Best Tartan Looks Through the Years

01 of 10 2022 Queen Elizabeth. Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty When Queen Elizabeth appointed Conservative Party leader Liz Truss as the new prime minister in September 2022, she did it from Balmoral Castle in Scotland (a royal first!). The monarch, 96, appeared in a tartan skirt, which has been one of her go-to styles while in Scotland throughout her life.

02 of 10 1986 Queen Elizabeth. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Tartan is a recognizable pattern consisting of overlapping horizontal and vertical stripes in multiple colors.

03 of 10 2014 Queen Elizabeth. Andrew Milligan/WPA Pool/Getty Queen Elizabeth is known to sport various patterns of tartan, whether she's welcoming guests to Balmoral...

04 of 10 1967 Queen Elizabeth. Central Press/Getty ...or taking in hike around the estate.

05 of 10 Year Unknown Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth. Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Here's the future monarch matching with her younger sister, Princess Margaret, in tartan skirts as young girls!

06 of 10 1952 Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty The pattern is closely associated with Scotland since as Scottish kilts usually feature tartan patterns.

07 of 10 2017 Queen Elizabeth. Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty In addition, different tartan patterns are associated with different families or clans.

08 of 10 2017 Queen Elizabeth. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Queen Elizabeth even has official tartan: the Royal Stewart. Theoretically, this tartan should not be worn without the expressed permission of the Queen.

09 of 10 2005 Queen Elizabeth. Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage While tartan skirts (paired with a blouse and sweater) are popular in the Queen's closet...