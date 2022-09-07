Queen Elizabeth's Scotland Uniform! See the Monarch's Best Tartan Looks Through the Years

The Queen is known for her brightly colored coats and matching wide-brimmed hats, but it's all about the tartan when she's in Scotland

By
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Published on September 7, 2022 02:15 PM
01 of 10

2022

Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The Queen broke with the tradition of meeting the new prime minister and Buckingham Palace, after needing to remain at Balmoral Castle due to mobility issues
Queen Elizabeth. Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

When Queen Elizabeth appointed Conservative Party leader Liz Truss as the new prime minister in September 2022, she did it from Balmoral Castle in Scotland (a royal first!). The monarch, 96, appeared in a tartan skirt, which has been one of her go-to styles while in Scotland throughout her life.

02 of 10

1986

Queen Elizabeth's Scotland Uniform
Queen Elizabeth. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Tartan is a recognizable pattern consisting of overlapping horizontal and vertical stripes in multiple colors.

03 of 10

2014

Queen Elizabeth's Scotland Uniform
Queen Elizabeth. Andrew Milligan/WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth is known to sport various patterns of tartan, whether she's welcoming guests to Balmoral...

04 of 10

1967

Queen Elizabeth's Scotland Uniform
Queen Elizabeth. Central Press/Getty

...or taking in hike around the estate.

05 of 10

Year Unknown

Queen Elizabeth's Scotland Uniform
Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth. Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty

Here's the future monarch matching with her younger sister, Princess Margaret, in tartan skirts as young girls!

06 of 10

1952

Queen Elizabeth's Scotland Uniform
Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty

The pattern is closely associated with Scotland since as Scottish kilts usually feature tartan patterns.

07 of 10

2017

Queen Elizabeth's Scotland Uniform
Queen Elizabeth. Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty

In addition, different tartan patterns are associated with different families or clans.

08 of 10

2017

Queen Elizabeth's Scotland Uniform
Queen Elizabeth. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Queen Elizabeth even has official tartan: the Royal Stewart. Theoretically, this tartan should not be worn without the expressed permission of the Queen.

09 of 10

2005

Queen Elizabeth's Scotland Uniform
Queen Elizabeth. Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage

While tartan skirts (paired with a blouse and sweater) are popular in the Queen's closet...

10 of 10

2008

Queen Elizabeth's Scotland Uniform
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth. Chris Jackson/Gett

...tartan blankets are also the perfect way to stay warm at the Braemar Royal Highland Games.

