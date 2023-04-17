Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Having a Pre-Coronation Break in Scotland — Just Like Queen Elizabeth?

Before her 1953 coronation, Queen Elizabeth headed to Balmoral Castle with her family (including her beloved corgis!) for a week of "complete rest"

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023 01:40 PM
Family at Balmoral. Princess Anne tempts the queen's corgi, Sugar, with a ball, and the Duke of Edinburgh's dog, Candy, looks up at Queen Elizabeth, as with the duke and Prince Charles they walk in the grounds of Balmoral Castle during the royal family's summer holiday, August 1955. The castle, private property of the sovereign, at Deeside, West Aberdeenshire, Scotland, was bought by Prince Albert in 1852 for $31,000. The castle was rebuilt three years later. The castle was Queen Victoria's favorite residence and she often held court there. Since then the royal family have kept up the annual custom of staying at Balmoral during the shooting season. The sporting estate abounds with grouse and red deer.
Queen Elizabeth with Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and their family dogs at Balmoral in 1955. Photo: Bettmann Archive/Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla appear to be following in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps as their coronation day nears.

The royal couple were spotted heading to church on Sunday at Crathie Kirk in Scotland, not far from Balmoral Castle. It appears that King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, are taking some private time to themselves ahead of their crowning ceremony on May 6.

Queen Elizabeth, who died in September at age 96, also had a pre-coronation getaway in Scotland — bringing along her beloved pet dogs.

Caroline Perry, the author of The Corgi and the Queen, tells PEOPLE, "A month before her 1953 coronation, Queen Elizabeth took a week of 'complete rest' at Balmoral to prepare her for the enormity of the occasion that awaited her back in London. She traveled to Scotland with a pair of corgis: her beloved Susan, and Susan's daughter, Sugar, who was considered a 'nursery pet' for Prince Charles and Princess Anne."

Photo taken on May 10, 1953 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with her Corgis dogs prior she boards her plane at the London airport.
Queen Elizabeth with her corgis, Susan and Sugar. STRINGER/INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP via Getty

A photo taken in May 1953 shows Queen Elizabeth holding onto her pets' leashes as they boarded the plane in London to head to Scotland.

"Elizabeth and Susan were inseparable: Susan had been an 18th birthday gift from her 'Papa,' King George VI, who died the year before Elizabeth's coronation," explains Perry. "The Pembroke Welsh corgi had also played a part in the happiest day of her companion's life when she was smuggled into a royal carriage after Elizabeth's wedding to Prince Philip. Now, she was helping the Queen to prepare for the most momentous occasion of her reign. It was clear, even then, that Elizabeth's corgis were 'therapy dogs' for the shy princess who had been thrust into the most public of all roles."

The Corgi and the Queen by Caroline Perry
The Corgi and the Queen. Godwin Books

Queen Elizabeth was also joined at Balmoral by her husband, Prince Philip, and their two young children, then-Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

"The Balmoral vacation was a magical one," Perry says. "The Queen insisted that she was not to be disturbed by anything other than essential government business, and she spent many hours playing with Prince Charles and Princess Anne, taking long walks with the corgis, having casual meals and talking and laughing with Prince Philip. Removed from the stresses of daily life, they spent the time connecting with one another."

"For a few days, they were just like any other young family," she explains.

Prince Charles plays with a corgi on the terrace of the Royal Lodge at Windsor, 7th April 1954.
Prince Charles. Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty

The author adds, "The Queen's coronation was the first one to be televised, which added a considerable amount of pressure. Elizabeth knew that the world's eyes were going to be on her, and she had to be absolutely pitch-perfect. When she got back to London for those final weeks of coronation prep, it was going to be a whirlwind: two full ceremony rehearsals, high-level meetings and final dress fittings. Elizabeth savored every moment in Scotland, with the people and dogs she loved the most."

Perry says that King Charles will likely be "feeling all the same emotions that his late mother had before she was officially crowned.

"He will have vivid memories of the pre-coronation trip he took with his 'darling mama' all those years ago," she continues. "As Elizabeth died while she was in Scotland, it's likely that he and Camilla have gone to Balmoral to feel closer to her in the lead-up to their coronation next month."

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth in June 2022. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation is less than three weeks away. An estimated 2,000 guests will pour into Westminster Abbey's pews on May 6, including royals from around the world and members of the royal family, including Prince Harry, who will return to the U.K. to watch his father's crowning.

Harry, 38, wanted to be at the service to support his father at this important moment in his life, a friend tells PEOPLE.

