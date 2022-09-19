Royals Queen Elizabeth's Scarf Displayed on Her Pony Emma's Saddle at Procession to Committal Service As Queen Elizabeth's black Fell pony Emma stood nearby for the funeral procession, she appeared to display a scarf on her saddle that the monarch once wore while riding the pony By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 07:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Queen Elizabeth II's presence was felt in the details at her funeral on Monday. An eagle-eyed spectator pointed out a photo of what appears to be one of the Queen's headscarves displayed on her beloved pony Carlton Lima Emma's saddle during the procession to the committal service. The Queen previously wore the scarf while riding the same black Fell pony at Windsor Great Park in photos from 2015 obtained by Daily Mail. Queen Elizabeth's Pony Emma Watches Late Monarch's Funeral Procession at Windsor Castle Emma stood on the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch Queen Elizabeth's state funeral procession on Monday as her coffin made its final journey to St. George's Chapel. The Queen's corgis, Sandy and Muick, also greeted the funeral procession at Windsor Castle ahead of the Queen's committal service at St. George's Chapel. Queen Elizabeth's corgis. GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! The four horses leading the Queen's state funeral also had a special history with the British royal family, as they are among the eight the Royal Canadian Mounted Police gifted to the Queen since 1969, according to Royal Central and The Times of London. Four of those horses — George, Elizabeth, Darby and Sir John — led the Queen's coffin procession from Westminster Abbey. Her Majesty had a lifelong love of horses, receiving her first at age four. The late monarch rode and owned hundreds of her horses during her reign, but a special few left a lasting impression. RELATED VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Carried Into Abbey For State Funeral Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 on Sept. 8, following her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021. She is succeeded immediately by her eldest son, King Charles III, 73, who is now the monarch. More than 2,000 people from around the world gathered Monday at Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral, before she was laid to rest at Windsor Castle.