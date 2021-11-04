Sandringham, located about 100 miles north of London in Norfolk, is traditionally used by the royal family for entertaining over Christmas

Queen Elizabeth Gets the Go-Ahead from Doctors to Fly to Sandringham for the Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is continuing to rest up at her country home.

The monarch, 95, flew by helicopter from Windsor Castle to Sandringham on Thursday, according to The Telegraph. Although health concerns in recent weeks have kept her from public events, including a canceled appearance at the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, doctors allowed her to make the trip to her home in Norfolk for a weekend visit.

Located about 100 miles north of London, Sandringham is traditionally used by the Queen and the royal family for entertaining over Christmas and for her winter break. They exchange gag gifts at Sandringham House on Christmas Eve before heading out on Christmas morning for church at St. Mary Magdalene Church.

Sandringham House Sandringham House | Credit: Indigo/Getty Images

Following an overnight stay at a hospital on October 20, Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday that the Queen was advised by doctors that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks. In addition to using a walking cane to get around at events last month, the Queen has also reportedly been advised in recent months to give up horse riding and martinis.

Queen Elizabeth has continued to undertake "light, desk-based duties" and even cracked a few jokes during a jovial video call with The Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry last Friday. And on Monday, she was spotted driving solo around the grounds of Windsor Castle.

In lieu of an in-person appearance at COP26, the monarch addressed attendees at a Monday evening reception via a video that honored her late husband Prince Philip's great passion for the environment — a crusade he passed down to his children and grandchildren.

"It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet lives on through the work of our eldest son, Charles, and his eldest son, William," she said. "I could not be more proud of them."