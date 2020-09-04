Queen Elizabeth Is Turning Her Country Home Into a Drive-In Movie Theater — See What's Playing!

Film selections include Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born — but will the Queen be there?

It's movie night at Queen Elizabeth's country home!

Sandringham estate in Norfolk, about 100 miles north of London where the 94-year-old monarch and her family traditionally spends Christmas, is hosting drive-in movies this month. The weekend of outdoor cinema is the perfect socially distant activity — plus, the chance to see where the Queen spends her holiday break each winter.

Movie selections include recent box office hits like A Star Is Born, Rocketman and 1917, as well as family-friendly selections such as Toy Story and Moana. One film even has a Queen connection — Bohemian Rhapsody, following the tale of Freddie Mercury and the band Queen!

Tickets are on sale now for about $40 per vehicle. Sandringham is also set to host other exciting events this fall, including a meet-and-greet with their head gardener and apple picking.

It's safe to say Queen Elizabeth won't be enjoying Grease from her chauffeured Range Rover. The Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, are currently staying at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. After months of quarantining at Windsor Castle, the royal couple was able to visit Balmoral, where they typically spend a few months each summer.

The Queen typically heads back to Buckingham Palace in London at the beginning of October following her annual break in Scotland, but this year she'll be returning to Windsor Castle amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be the longest she has been away from the central seat of the monarchy during her 68-year-old reign, says The Sunday Times, which first reported the story.

A royal source was quoted by the Times as saying, "There is a desire to get Buckingham Palace up and running again as a working palace, but only if all the relevant advice suggests that it is appropriate to do so."

Earlier this summer, it emerged that the Queen's public engagements were being scaled back amid the pandemic, but she was able to take part in the outdoor awarding of a knighthood to charity hero, Captain Tom Moore on July 17.

