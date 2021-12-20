Queen Elizabeth May Skip Annual Christmas Trip to Sandringham amid Rise in COVID Cases

The Queen, 95, is facing her first Christmas without Prince Philip who died in April

Queen Elizabeth, like so many around the world, is facing a difficult holiday decision.

With COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.K., the 95-year-old monarch may change her plans to head to Sandringham for her traditional Christmas and New Year break.

The Queen usually stays at her estate in Norfolk from late December to just after February 6, the date she became queen at the death of her father George VI nearly 70 years ago.

But with the coronavirus variant, Omicron, causing a surge in cases, she is deciding whether to make the trip north from Windsor Castle. Even if she does head to Sandringham, the practice of allowing public in to watch the family walk to church on Christmas morning will be curtailed.

queen-elizabeth-christmas Queen Elizabeth and the royal family on Christmas Day in 2017 | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It is an especially poignant festive period for the Queen, who will mark her first holiday without her beloved husband Prince Philip, who died in April, for the first time in more than seven decades.

If she stays in Windsor, where she has been largely based throughout the pandemic, it is understood that members of the family would make sure they saw the Queen on the day so she wasn't without close family members.

The decision to travel will ultimately be hers, but she is taking advice from her private secretaries, who are in touch with the U.K. government about the ongoing rise in cases and any restrictions that might be announced. Throughout the pandemic, she has been mindful of setting the right example within the existing guidelines.

Queen Elizabeth II, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sayyida Ahad Bint Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Busaidiyah, Queen Elizabeth with the Sultan of Oman | Credit: JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace declined to comment, but an announcement is expected in the next couple of days.

In recent months since she cancelled a visit to Northern Ireland and spent a night in the hospital in October, the Queen has been carrying out light duties, including audiences and video meetings, to undergo some tests in October.

Normally, members of the royal family join her at Sandringham, with guests typically arriving in the early afternoon on Christmas Eve.

The family opens their presents on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas Day, and on Christmas, the family famously walks to church services at St. Mary's Magdalene Church on the estate. After their church outing, the royal family heads back to Sandringham House for a lunch of Norfolk turkey and other festivities.