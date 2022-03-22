Photos of Queen Elizabeth in Jamaica, the Bahamas and Belize Through the Years

Prince William and Kate Middleton are following in the royal footsteps of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip as they tour the Caribbean and Central America

By Janine Henni March 22, 2022 05:08 PM

1 of 12

1953

Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty

Crowds in Kingston, Jamaica flocked to see the newly crowned Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip during the joint Commonwealth Tour in 1953. The historic trip marked the first time a reigning sovereign visited the island country.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on their own tour of Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's upcoming Platinum Jubilee. However, protests staged in Belize and planned in Jamaica over colonialism and slavery reparations have added a complicated layer to the couple's visit. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

1975

Credit: Serge Lemoine/Getty

Ahoy, sailors! Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip gave a wave to the crew of a passing navy ship in the Bahamas in 1975.

3 of 12

1977

Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were seated front and center at the State Opening of Parliament in Nassau, the Bahamas, in 1977. The tour came in celebration of Her Majesty's Silver Jubilee.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

1977

Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

The royals smiled at schoolchildren (who then seemed to be around the same age as their youngest, Prince Edward) who enthusiastically greeted them with a sea of British flags in the Bahamas in 1977.

Advertisement

5 of 12

1983

Credit: getty

At attention! The Queen inspected soldiers standing tall before the Jamaican Parliament building in 1983. Her trip to the country celebrated the 21st anniversary of Jamaica's independence. 

6 of 12

1985

Credit: John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty

Belize seemed to agree with the Queen, whose blue dress matched the same shade of her host country's flag. The 1985 visit was her first to the Central American country, which became independent from the British crown four years before.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

1985

Credit: John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip seemed pleased to be back in the Bahamas in 1985 for the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

1994

Credit: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/getty

Who's more excited? Local kids in the Bahamas gave the Queen a wave after she touched down for a visit in 1994.

Advertisement

9 of 12

1994

Credit: Martin Keene/PA Images/getty

The royals were all smiles alongside Jamaican Prime Minister Percival Patterson, Governor General Sir Howard Cooke and his wife Ivy at an official dinner at the governor's home in 1994.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

1994

Credit: PA Images/getty

The Queen took in a performance by local dancers while visiting Punta Gorda, Belize, in 1994.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

2002

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library/getty

The Duke of Edinburgh gave a playful shake to a tin of spices at a garden fair in Jamaica in 2002. The royal tour came in celebration of Her Majesty's Golden Jubilee. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 12

2002

Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

The Queen stopped by two oversize bushels of bananas while touring Montego Bay, Jamaica, in 2002.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Janine Henni