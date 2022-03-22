Photos of Queen Elizabeth in Jamaica, the Bahamas and Belize Through the Years
Prince William and Kate Middleton are following in the royal footsteps of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip as they tour the Caribbean and Central America
1953
Crowds in Kingston, Jamaica flocked to see the newly crowned Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip during the joint Commonwealth Tour in 1953. The historic trip marked the first time a reigning sovereign visited the island country.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on their own tour of Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's upcoming Platinum Jubilee. However, protests staged in Belize and planned in Jamaica over colonialism and slavery reparations have added a complicated layer to the couple's visit.
1975
Ahoy, sailors! Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip gave a wave to the crew of a passing navy ship in the Bahamas in 1975.
1977
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were seated front and center at the State Opening of Parliament in Nassau, the Bahamas, in 1977. The tour came in celebration of Her Majesty's Silver Jubilee.
1977
The royals smiled at schoolchildren (who then seemed to be around the same age as their youngest, Prince Edward) who enthusiastically greeted them with a sea of British flags in the Bahamas in 1977.
1983
At attention! The Queen inspected soldiers standing tall before the Jamaican Parliament building in 1983. Her trip to the country celebrated the 21st anniversary of Jamaica's independence.
1985
Belize seemed to agree with the Queen, whose blue dress matched the same shade of her host country's flag. The 1985 visit was her first to the Central American country, which became independent from the British crown four years before.
1985
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip seemed pleased to be back in the Bahamas in 1985 for the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.
1994
Who's more excited? Local kids in the Bahamas gave the Queen a wave after she touched down for a visit in 1994.
1994
The royals were all smiles alongside Jamaican Prime Minister Percival Patterson, Governor General Sir Howard Cooke and his wife Ivy at an official dinner at the governor's home in 1994.
1994
The Queen took in a performance by local dancers while visiting Punta Gorda, Belize, in 1994.
2002
The Duke of Edinburgh gave a playful shake to a tin of spices at a garden fair in Jamaica in 2002. The royal tour came in celebration of Her Majesty's Golden Jubilee.
2002
The Queen stopped by two oversize bushels of bananas while touring Montego Bay, Jamaica, in 2002.