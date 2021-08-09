Queen Elizabeth Receives Royal Welcome at Summer Home — and Greets a Notoriously Naughty Pony!

Queen Elizabeth — who is famously a fan of all things equestrian — has even quipped, "Here we are again," upon seeing the misbehaving Shetland Pony Cruachan IV

Queen Elizabeth has moved into Scotland's Balmoral Castle for the rest of the summer — and received a fitting welcome.

The 95-year-old monarch took part in the traditional ceremonial welcome on Monday, standing out in a bright pink ensemble and carrying her signature handbag. Although the Queen visited Balmoral last summer, the ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Queen participated in an inspection of the Balaklava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates at Balmoral — and came face-to-face again with their mascot, a Shetland Pony named Cruachan IV.

Queen Elizabeth II official arrival at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, UK - 09 Aug 2021 Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

In years past, Cruachan IV has been known not to be on his best behavior around Queen Elizabeth. In 2018, the pony relieved himself during the ceremony, causing the Queen to turn away and shield her nose from the smell with her hand. And the previous year, Cruachan tried to take a nibble of a bouquet of flowers being held by the Queen.

Cruachan appeared to go without his cheeky antics for Monday's occasion, standing still as the Queen spoke to his handler.

Queen Elizabeth II Inspects The Balaklava Company Of The Royal Regiment Of Scotland Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

Although the monarch left Windsor Castle for Balmoral last month, she was likely staying elsewhere on the estate before officially moving into the castle.

This marks the first summer holiday the Queen will spend without her husband Prince Philip since his death in April at age 99.

For more than 150 years, the Scottish castle has served as a private retreat for the British royals. In the highlands, the royals normally like to entertain friends, hold dances, picnic and go on shooting parties — all the while battling the nibbling little flies that stalk the heather-covered mountain sides.

Although it's a vacation, it's not all play for the monarch while she's away in the Scottish Highlands. She does continue to work, reading her diplomatic papers in the famous "red boxes" that are delivered daily. She also normally continues to hold audiences and undertake some public engagements, between visits from members of the family.