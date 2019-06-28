Queen Elizabeth Kicks Off 'Royal Week' in Scotland Sporting Summery Yellow Ensemble

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth‘s summer travel has begun!

The 93-year-old monarch arrived in Scotland on Friday for Holyrood Week — known as Royal Week to Scottish locals — when she stays at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and carries out engagements in the country.

The first of her outings was to Greenfaulds High School, where the Queen arrived in a yellow ensemble (a perfect color for summer!) and matching wide-brimmed hat. She was welcomed by students enthusiastically waving flags, then learned about the school’s history. Queen Elizabeth also watched a performance by the North Lanarkshire Schools’ Pipe Band and heard Gaelic poetry and songs performed by pupils.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty

Although the Queen is visiting Scotland, it’s not exactly a vacation — she’s appearing on many royal engagements throughout the week. On Saturday, Prince Charles (known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland) will join her to attend a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament.

Another highlight of Royal Week is the garden party at Holyroodhouse, where she’ll welcome thousands of people who have positively impacted their communities to her royal residence.

#HolyroodWeek2019 begins tomorrow! The Queen will undertake a week-long programme of engagements, meeting Scots from across the country. 🎥 Watch our video for more. pic.twitter.com/ZHd9RJqDhc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 27, 2019

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth attends the annual garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in 2017 Jane Barlow/Getty

Queen Elizabeth heads north each summer to her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, for her annual break as Buckingham Palace prepares to open to the public for the holidays. She does continue to work, reading her diplomatic papers in the famous “red boxes” that are delivered daily. She will also continue to hold audiences and undertake some public engagements.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and her corgis enjoy Balmoral estate in 1971 Lichfield/Getty

Image zoom A family picnic outside Balmoral Castle in 1960

The expansive Scottish property has been in the royal family since 1845, when Queen Victoria’s husband, Prince Albert, purchased the castle and the surrounding 7,000 acre estate.

During her summer holiday, the monarch usually entertains many of her immediate family members with picnics and shooting parties — all the while battling the nibbling little flies that stalk the heather-covered mountain sides.