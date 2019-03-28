Queen Elizabeth Travels by Royal Train for Day of Outings (Including Naming a New Police Horse!)

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Press Association via AP Images

All aboard! Queen Elizabeth is ready for a busy day of royal engagements.

The 92-year-old monarch traveled by the Royal Trail to Somerset, about 140 miles southwest of London. (Meghan Markle traveled alongside the Queen on the Royal Train last June for their first outing together.) Upon her arrival, the Queen – wearing head-to-toe lime green, including her signature wide-brimmed hat, to ensure everyone could catch a glimpse! – arrived to schoolchildren waving flags.

She even received a bouquet of flowers from a local schoolkid before she headed off for Manor Farm Stables in nearby Ditcheat.

The Queen arrives for #RoyalVisitSomerset on board the Royal Train. 🚂The first Royal Train journey took place on 13 June 1842, when the engine Phlegethon, pulling the Royal saloon and six other carriages, transported Queen Victoria from Slough to Paddington. pic.twitter.com/waLirLlfgs — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 28, 2019

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images

Image zoom Children waiting for Queen Elizabeth Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images

While at the stables, the Queen met with trainer Paul Nicholls, before she viewed the horses on parade – and even took off her glove to feed one carrots! She also heard from representatives from The University of Bath working on research projects on equestrian sport spinal injuries and racehorse welfare.

The Queen, who has a lifelong love of horses, will also officially name a new Avon and Somerset police horse.

Image zoom Paul Nicholls and Queen Elizabeth Press Association via AP Images

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

The Queen will then visit King’s Bruton, a coeducational school founded in 1519. To mark 500 years of the school, the Queen will officially open its new music center, situated at the heart of the historic campus. During her tour of the new center, she will take in the percussion room and meet students and staff, before watching a performance by the school choir. At the end of the visit, The Queen will unveil a plaque to commemorate the opening of the Music Centre.

For her last stop, the monarch will visit Hauser & Wirth Somerset, a gallery and multi-purpose arts center located at Durslade Farm. The gallery showcases art, architecture and the surrounding Somerset landscape through innovative exhibitions of contemporary art, and hosts talks, seminars, screenings and educational workshops for local schools.

At the gallery, the Queen will meet local schoolchildren taking part in a creative workshop, as well as former artist-in-residence Catherine Goodman.