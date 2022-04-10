Queen Elizabeth Makes Virtual Appearance to Support Hospital After Dropping Out of Annual Easter Tradition

"It's amazing, isn't it, what can be done, when needs be," the monarch said as she thanked NHS workers upon the official opening of the Royal London Hospital's Queen Elizabeth Unit

Queen Elizabeth virtually attended the official opening of the Royal London Hospital's Queen Elizabeth Unit to express support for NHS workers.

Earlier this week, the 95-year-old monarch spent some time speaking with the staff who have been the backbone of the hospital in caring for over 800 critically ill patients and their families since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's amazing, isn't it, what can be done, when needs be," the Queen said via a video call. "It's been very nice to join you, and also to hear about what happened, and how well it has been achieved. Thank you very much indeed, all of you."

Despite her virtual visit, the Queen has still called off appearing at Maundy Thursday services this coming week. Prince Charles and Camilla will be attending in her place.

The Queen Elizabeth Unit was built on the 14th and 15th floors of the hospital in just five weeks. It consists of 155 beds, making it one of the biggest critical care spaces in the United Kingdom. The unit played a crucial role in supporting the surging numbers of patients due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis.

Royal London Hospital Credit: Buckingham Palace

One of the key members of the unit, Lucie Butler, who has overseen the space over the last 18 months, shared how staffers were redeployed into new roles while navigating the situation during the peak of the pandemic, including doctors taking on nursing responsibilities and getting help from the Army's combat medical teams.

Other staff members also discussed the difficulties of the patients in the unit who were not able to receive in-person visitations from their loved ones and how the staff themselves have to sacrifice their time away from their families in order to provide a safe environment, all while carrying out their vital duties at the hospital.

Royal London Hospital Credit: Buckingham Palace

Junior sister Charlie Mort told the Queen, "The amount of bravery both patients and my colleagues showed throughout the entire pandemic was amazing, and the amount of kindness we were shown was awe-inspiring."

"I think we'll all be bonded together, because of it, forever," she added.

Joining the conversation was one of the patients cared for at the unit, Asef Hussain, who became severely ill after contracting the COVID-19 virus. Hussain shared heartbreaking news with the Queen about the deaths of both his brother and father from the coronavirus. However, he also expressed his gratitude to the staff at the unit who have worked diligently to make sure over 50 of his friends and family were able to pay a remote visit to his bedside during his recovery.