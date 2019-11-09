From Queen Elizabeth & Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton: All the Royal Ladies at Remembrance Service

The women of the royal family were all in attendance at this year’s Festival of Remembrance Service on Saturday.

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall all stepped out for the service, as well as Princess Anne and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. The event at Royal Albert Hall is held the day before Remembrance Sunday to commemorate all who have lost their lives in war.

Meghan, 38, and Kate, 37, opted for similar looks for the somber occasion, both wearing dark-colored dresses adorned with a red poppy pin, an artificial flower that has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war.

The Queen, meanwhile, wore a long black dress with black gloves and a black purse, and accessorized the look with a pearl necklace and her own red poppy pin. Camilla, 72, also opted for a black dress and a pearl necklace.

The women were joined by other members of the royal family, including Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles and Prince Edward.

For the event, royal brothers Harry, 35, and William, 37, both opted for dark suits with red and black striped ties.

The service marked Meghan, Harry, William and Kate’s first public appearance as a foursome since their family playdate at a polo match in July. Kate and William are regulars at the event, while last year marked both Harry and Meghan’s debuts at the Royal British Legion event.

Remembrance Day, which falls on Nov. 11 and is observed throughout the Commonwealth, marks the day World War One ended, at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918. A two-minute silence is held at 11 a.m. to remember those who died in battle.

Harry recently opened up about the rumored rift between him and his older brother in ITV’s documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

Speaking about the pressures of their jobs in the royal family, Harry said, “Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly.”

The royal dad of one added, “The majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days.”

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey as part of Remembrance Day services.

Meghan, Harry, Kate and William will spend a major part of the weekend together. They’re all expected again at the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph in observance of Remembrance Sunday.