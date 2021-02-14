Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles 'Delighted' About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received warm congratulations on behalf of the entire royal family shortly after sharing their happy news

Good news travels fast across the pond!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced on Sunday that they are expecting their second child together. And shortly after sharing their pregnancy news, the couple received warm congratulations on behalf of the entire royal family.



"Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are 'delighted' and wish them well," a palace spokesman tells PEOPLE in a statement, specifically referring to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Charles.

The royal family was told about the pregnancy news before it was announced publicly.

Meghan and Harry's second baby on the way will be the younger sibling to the couple's son Archie Harrison, who will turn 2 in May.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE on Sunday, which was also Valentine's Day in the U.S.

Meghan and Harry announced their pregnancy news with a stunning black-and-white photo that was taken remotely via iPad by their friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harriman. A smiling (and barefoot!) Harry looks lovingly at Meghan in the snap, who cradles her baby bump as she lays in his lap.

Adding an extra layer to the sweet photo, for the image, Meghan wore a flowing dress by Carolina Herrera that was first made when she was pregnant with Archie.

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year.

Their desire to have a normal family life played a role in their groundbreaking decision. A palace source previously told PEOPLE that when Archie was born, "they knew they were going to hit the nuclear button" on their royal exit.

Afterward, the couple's focus shifted, even more, to "doing what's right for their family," added another friend.